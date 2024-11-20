Winter Classic jerseys for Blackhawks, Blues unveiled

The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be played at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31, so it’s fitting the jerseys worn by the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will feature nods to each team’s heritage.

The NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms Wednesday for the game on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The jerseys each feature special details including city-specific elements in the necklines, and helmets, and the "NHL Winter Classic" designation on the bottom hem.

Chicago’s uniform pays homage to the Blackhawks’ rich heritage, while introducing distinctive new design elements. The jersey features a classic lace-neck collar, reminiscent of hockey’s early days, complemented by a vintage cream color that captures the nostalgic spirit of the Original Six era. The front crest includes stars from the Chicago flag and the back numbers incorporate subtle pinstripes, a tribute to Chicago’s deep baseball tradition, since the game is being played at the home of the Chicago Cubs.