Winter Classic jerseys for Blackhawks, Blues unveiled

Teams will wear uniforms for outdoor game at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31

WC_JERSEYS
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be played at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31, so it’s fitting the jerseys worn by the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will feature nods to each team’s heritage.

The NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, unveiled the uniforms Wednesday for the game on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The jerseys each feature special details including city-specific elements in the necklines, and helmets, and the "NHL Winter Classic" designation on the bottom hem.

Chicago’s uniform pays homage to the Blackhawks’ rich heritage, while introducing distinctive new design elements. The jersey features a classic lace-neck collar, reminiscent of hockey’s early days, complemented by a vintage cream color that captures the nostalgic spirit of the Original Six era. The front crest includes stars from the Chicago flag and the back numbers incorporate subtle pinstripes, a tribute to Chicago’s deep baseball tradition, since the game is being played at the home of the Chicago Cubs.

Bedard Parayko WC jersey split

The Blues’ uniform pays homage to St. Louis’ hockey heritage. The jersey’s primary wordmark represents the first time in team history that a “Blue Note” is not the principal design element appearing on the chest. The font styling and numbers are inspired by an unworn prototype Blues uniform from 1966, and the jersey also includes a newly designed vintage-style Blue Note on the shoulder. Lastly, fleur-de-lis designs are featured on the inside back neck and hem loop labels to honor the city of St. Louis.

The jerseys will be available beginning Wednesday across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, the NHL Shop NYC flagship store, the Blackhawks Store and Madhouse Team Store in Chicago, and STL Authentics in St. Louis. Additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise, including winter hats, outerwear and more, will also be available beginning Wednesday with more items launching in the lead-up to the game.

CHI STL WC jersey breakdown

Related Content

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Vlasic of Blackhawks talks 2025 Winter Classic in visit to Wrigley Field

2025 Winter Classic at Wrigley will be ‘completely different experience’ from 2009 game

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Ovechkin week to week for Capitals with leg injury

NHL On Tap: Necas looks to extend point streak for Hurricanes against Flyers

Mailbag: Necas' hot streak for Hurricanes; European expansion

Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, Rangers edge Canucks for 3rd straight win

Flames tie it in 3rd, defeat Islanders in shootout

Killorn gets goal, assist in 3rd to help Ducks rally past Blackhawks 

Scheifele scores hat trick, Jets bounce back with win against Panthers

Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

Pronger in Game 1 of 2006 Cup Final, Bathgate winner highlight 90th anniversary of penalty shot

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche top choice for Norris as best defenseman

McDavid has 3 points, Oilers defeat Senators

Point wins it in OT in return, Lightning rally past Penguins 

Senators' proposed arena must be ‘collaborative effort,’ Bettman says

Miller takes leave of absence from Canucks for personal reasons

Goal of the season? Bouchard pulls slick move for top-shelf goal against Senators