‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Series on TNT in U.S., SN1 in Canada chronicles preparations for outdoor game at Wrigley Field between Blackhawks, Blues

NHL_2024_RTTWC
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORKRoad To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise, the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles the preparations and planning for the highly anticipated outdoor contest, returns this season with cameras following the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in the lead up to the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada.

Each episode will center on Blackhawks and Blues players as excitement builds for the Winter Classic. In addition, the series will introduce viewers to key figures leading the transformation of Wrigley Field to an NHL rink.

All episodes will be available for on-demand replay on Max in the U.S. TruTV air dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans outside North America will be able to watch the series and the Dec. 31 outdoor game via international broadcast partners.

Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise Premiere Dates & Times

Episode

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Episode 1

TNT

Dec. 4, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 2

TNT

Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 3

TNT

Dec. 18, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 4

TNT

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

SN

Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.

The limited series of four, 30-minute episodes will be produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic premiered in 2010 leading up to the 2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The behind-the-scenes series has been a staple for hockey fans, with unrestricted access to the players, coaches and front office staff as they set to face off outdoors.

Live coverage of the Discover NHL Winter Classic on TNT and Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 31 begins at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About NHL Productions

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League’s award-winning production company, focused on documenting, preserving, and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s social and digital platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and the NHL’s YouTube Channel – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup has included Quest For The Stanley Cup, Road To The NHL Winter Classic, Saving Sakic, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, Behind The Glass, NHL All-Star All Access, Hat Trick Trivia, Stanley Cup Live, and the Sports Emmy Award-winning Welcome to the NHL.

