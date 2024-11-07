‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

NEW YORK – Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise, the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles the preparations and planning for the highly anticipated outdoor contest, returns this season with cameras following the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in the lead up to the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada.

Each episode will center on Blackhawks and Blues players as excitement builds for the Winter Classic. In addition, the series will introduce viewers to key figures leading the transformation of Wrigley Field to an NHL rink.

All episodes will be available for on-demand replay on Max in the U.S. TruTV air dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans outside North America will be able to watch the series and the Dec. 31 outdoor game via international broadcast partners.