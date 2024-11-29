Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups

JETS (18-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-3)

8:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson

Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Cal Burke

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a did in a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … Olofsson, a forward, skated with the team Friday, but will miss his 20th straight game.