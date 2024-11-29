Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups

JETS (18-5-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-6-3)
8:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson
Injured: Logan Stanley (knee), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Cal Burke
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Status report
The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a did in a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. … Olofsson, a forward, skated with the team Friday, but will miss his 20th straight game.