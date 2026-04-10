Jets hold off Blues for 3rd straight victory

Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey and Jonathan Toews scored for the Jets (35-31-12), who have won three straight and seven of nine. Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves.

Scheifele pulled within one point of his first 100-point season in the NHL. He has 34 goals and 65 assists in 78 games.

Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist for the Blues (33-33-12), who have lost two straight and four of six. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

Holloway made it 1-0 for St. Louis at 4:56 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a no-look, between-the-legs pass from Robert Thomas and beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to the short side.

Iafallo tied it 1-1 at 9:24, scoring from in front off Scheifele’s pass from below the goal line on the right side.

Morrissey saved what would have been Holloway’s second of the game at 13:59. Holloway dangled around Hellebuyck and tried to stuff the puck in, but Morrissey kept it out at the goal line with his stick.

Morrissey put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 14:11 of the second period, scoring on a rebound in the slot after Binnington stopped Jacob Bryson’s shot from the left point.

Toews then made it 3-1 at 15:51. He scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after Cole Perfetti brought the puck out from behind the net and passed across the slot.

Colton Parayko cut it to 3-2 on the rush at 13:00 of the third period. He took a pass from Jordan Kyrou in the right circle and sent a wrist shot past Hellebuyck to the glove side.