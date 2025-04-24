Jets at Blues, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Winnipeg hopes for more road success; St. Louis aims to contain Scheifele, Connor

Samberg_Toropchenko

© Alexis R. Knight/NHLI

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ST. LOUIS -- The Winnipeg Jets will try and keep their road success going and take a commanding lead against the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Jets, who led the NHL with 26 road wins this season, lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

"I don't know. During the season, there's a lot of factors that go into that. I think just next man up," Jets center Mark Scheifele said of the road record. "You don't have last change, so you just go out and play against whoever you're playing against and do what you can. I think our whole squad, top to bottom, has done a great job at that."

Meanwhile, the Blues will look to get back in the series at home, where they were 24-14-3 during the regular season. That included 12 straight wins to end the regular season; their last home loss was to the Jets on Feb, 22 (4-3 in a shootout).

"There's a lot of pride, and more importantly a lot of confidence in how we go about our business here," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "Our crowd's electric. This is a loud building. There is a lot of energy in it and that energy gives us energy. We have a lot more juice when we start games and we finish games here."

Montgomery wouldn't confirm if the team would use 11 forwards and six defensemen again after doing so in Game 2, which allowed the top forwards to get more ice time. Robert Thomas logged 23:13 in Game 2 compared to 19:52 in Game 1 and Pavel Buchnevich played 22:47 in Game 2 after logging 19:41 in Game 1.

Teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 207-4 (.981), including a 151-3 (.981) mark when starting at home.

Here is a breakdown of Game 3:

Jets: The Jets want to keep going with what's worked for them through the first two games. Sure, getting more going on the power play would be great (they're 1-for-6 through two games) but they've been strong at even strength, with five 5-on-5 goals. The Jets will also be trying to keep the Blues from getting around goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Jets coach Scott Arniel said, "it's a lot tougher to move a forward when he's already standing on top of 'Helle'. That's just something for us: get into people as they're coming out of the corners, as they're moving."

Blues: Winnipeg's top line, especially left wing Kyle Connor and Scheifele, have wreaked havoc on the Blues through the first two games. Trying to shut them down, or at least contain them better, is critical. "We have to be harder on Connor and Scheifele. They've scored the winning goal both nights and they're making plays on us down low, so yes, we have to be harder on them," Montgomery said.

Number to know: 9. Career playoff goals, in 23 games, for Blues forward Jordan Kyrou. With one more, he'll become the fourth-fastest player in Blues history to reach 10 career playoff goals behind Vladimir Tarasenko (12 games played), Bernie Federko (18) and Brian Sutter (20).

What to look for: Can the Blues turn things around now that they're home? Will having last change help them stifle the Jets' top line?

What they are saying

"We try not to change how we play. I would like to think that how we play at home is how we play on the road. There (aren't) two different ways to play as we are pretty consistent on how we go out and attack the opposition and how we defend. So, I think it is just as simple as that. We don't try to change because we are on the road or because we are at home and that has made a difference." -- Jets coach Scott Arniel

"I don't feel any pressure on that side. It's just (about being) focused on ourselves, our game. We know what kind of team we are when we play well, so we're still confident in what we're doing and what we can do, and we'll be ready on Thursday." -- Blues forward Zack Bolduc on being down 2-0 in the series

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Blues projected lineup

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Ryan Suter, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Status report

Vilardi, a forward, made the trip to St. Louis. He is still skating in a noncontact jersey and remains day to day. Ehlers did not travel to St. Louis. … Thomas will play after not practicing due to maintenance on Wednesday. … Suter, a defenseman, could be a healthy scratch in Game 3 after playing 82 regular-season games and the first two games of this series. If Texier plays, it would be his playoff debut for the Blues.

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Arniel proving 'he was the right guy' to lead Jets as coach

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket gives fans another chance to pick winner

Playoffs observations discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

Latest News

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference Game 3 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket gives fans another chance to pick winner

Devils home, have chance to 'restart' Eastern 1st Round in Game 3 against Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Pacioretty likely to return for Maple Leafs in Game 3

Canadiens hope home crowd in Game 3 vs. Capitals 'exactly what we need'

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

EDGE stats: Impact of Landeskog’s return to Avalanche

Andersen healthy, thriving for Hurricanes against Devils in 1st round

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kings' 5-forward power-play unit wreaking havoc on Oilers in 1st round

Landeskog gets 'memory of a lifetime' in long-awaited return for Avalanche

Stars top Avalanche in OT in Game 3, take lead in Western 1st Round

Kopitar, Kempe each gets 4 points, Kings cruise past Oilers in Game 2

Landeskog returns for Avalanche in Game 3, 1st NHL game since 2022