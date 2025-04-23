Playoffs observations discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

The conversation on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is focused on the first four days of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and on the coaching and management changes that have been made around the NHL since the end of the regular season.

Mike Rupp of NHL Network, a Stanley Cup champion and former NHL forward, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to go through what we've seen so far in the playoffs.

Rupp talks about how the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers could respond after a wild Game 1. Was it a missed opportunity by the Kings even though they were down 4-0 and 5-2 before losing 6-5?

He discusses the commitment it takes to win in the playoffs and how that's being learned by the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. Rupp, in particular, breaks down what went wrong for the Senators on Max Domi's overtime goal Tuesday to give Toronto a 2-0 lead in the series.

Rupp doesn't hide his surprise at how Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning played out. Florida won 6-2 at Amalie Arena.