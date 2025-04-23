Playoffs observations discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

The conversation on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is focused on the first four days of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and on the coaching and management changes that have been made around the NHL since the end of the regular season.

Mike Rupp of NHL Network, a Stanley Cup champion and former NHL forward, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to go through what we've seen so far in the playoffs.

Rupp talks about how the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers could respond after a wild Game 1. Was it a missed opportunity by the Kings even though they were down 4-0 and 5-2 before losing 6-5?

He discusses the commitment it takes to win in the playoffs and how that's being learned by the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. Rupp, in particular, breaks down what went wrong for the Senators on Max Domi's overtime goal Tuesday to give Toronto a 2-0 lead in the series.

Rupp doesn't hide his surprise at how Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning played out. Florida won 6-2 at Amalie Arena.

He gives reasons why he would be surprised if the Colorado Avalanche lose their first-round series against the Dallas Stars even though it's 1-1 after two games.

In addition, Rupp talks about his experience with Lou Lamoriello, the now former general manager of the New York Islanders who gave him his start with the New Jersey Devils.

Prior to Rupp joining the podcast, Rosen and Roarke provide their insight for what they've seen in the playoffs, from Alex Ovechkin scoring his first overtime goal to the wild Game 1 in Los Angeles to Matthew Tkachuk scoring two goals in his return to the Panthers' lineup.

They talk about the problems the Minnesota Wild are giving the Vegas Golden Knights, and try to find hope for the Devils after losing the first two games in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following the spot with Rupp, the co-hosts discuss Lamoriello and why they can't see him hanging up the suit and going into full retirement even though he's 82 years old. They both think he would be the ideal adviser to a younger general manager.

They also talk about the coaching changes made around the League, with Rosen emphasizing that he thinks the Anaheim Ducks' job might be a sleeping giant. Roarke, not surprisingly, finds flaws in Rosen's opinion on the Ducks and why that is the best job opening in the League.

