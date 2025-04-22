Arniel proving 'he was the right guy' to lead Jets as coach

Game 3 is at Enterprise Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m., ET; FDSNMW, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“He's been great this year,” Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg said. “We were all very comfortable with him, you know, and especially the D-men. He was (on) penalty kill last year, so there was comfortability for all of us, and he's been awesome. He's obviously led us to where we are today. So, yeah, he's been doing a really good job as a coach.”
It was a fairly seamless transition for the Jets and Arniel, who was named Winnipeg coach May 24, 18 days after Rick Bowness retired following two seasons on the job.
“If you go back to the day I was hired," Bowness said, "both management and I were adamant that we hire Scott to do this, to take over when I was ready to retire. So he was the right guy, and we knew he was the right guy at that point and so I’m not one bit surprised.”
Arniel filled in as coach twice last season, when Bowness missed 11 games from Oct. 23-Nov. 22 after his wife, Judy, had a seizure, and four games from March 19-24 when Bowness was away because of a medical procedure.
“I’m thrilled for Scott and his staff and the team that they’re having such a great year," Bowness said, "and for 'Chevy' (general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff) and the fans. I mean, it couldn’t be better, I’m so happy for everyone involved, the organization, the fans, it’s fantastic.”
This was Arniel’s first opportunity as a head coach in nearly 13 years, when he held that position for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12. He also has been an assistant/associate coach with the Buffalo Sabres (2002-06), New York Rangers (2013-18) and Washington Capitals (2018-22).
Arniel said in May that he wasn’t sure he’d get another chance at being a head coach after Columbus. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he told Arniel “how much better he’s going to be” because of that Columbus experience.
“The first experience you grow a lot and the second time (when) you get a crack at it, like he’s shown this year, you’re significantly better,” said Montgomery, who played for Manitoba of the American Hockey League in 1999-2000, when Arniel was an assistant.
“You know exactly how you want everything to run and then when you invest the time he did, coaching with so many different coaches in the League and really learning from them, it just makes you better and that’s why you see the result this year.”
Montgomery got his own second chance on July 1, 2022, when he was named Boston Bruins coach after being fired by the Dallas Stars on Dec. 10, 2019, and then a third, when the Blues hired him Nov. 24, 2024, five days after being fired by the Bruins.
When Arniel was named Jets coach, he called it a “full-circle” moment. He was selected in the second round (No. 22) in the 1981 NHL Draft by the original Jets, who played in Winnipeg from 1979-96 before they relocated and became the Phoenix Coyotes. A forward, Arniel had 338 points (149 goals, 189 assists) in 730 NHL games with the Jets, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins and six points (three goals, three assists) in 34 playoff games.
“He was a pretty steady up-and-down wing," said former NHL coach and forward Paul MacLean, who played with Arniel in Winnipeg from 1981-86. "There wasn’t a lot of flash to his game. He was a strong skater, strong on pucks.
“At the NHL level, his finishing wasn’t maybe like in junior. He’s not the only guy you’d say that about either, but he was a very solid, all-around player with a real intensity to play the game and play well and succeed.”