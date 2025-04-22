Arniel proving 'he was the right guy' to lead Jets as coach

Arniel first got into coaching with Houston of the International Hockey League, when he was a player/assistant coach in 1995-96. Alongside him in the same role was former NHL coach Dave Tippett.

“He was always a good teammate," said Tippett, now a senior adviser with the Seattle Kraken. "He had a good pulse on players, and good pulse of chemistry in the room and stuff. We were both pretty green at the tactic part of it. We were just kind of getting into that. You have a certain idea of what the tactics are when you’re a player but then when you turn into a coach, there’s a whole other scope you have to go into.

“Both of us were just learning that end of it, and it’s not an easy situation because you’re a player and a coach on a team. It’s very unique. I always look back and say it was probably a good learning lesson for me as a transition from player to coach, because for a whole year you’re in that dressing room as a player but then you have ideas as a coach, also. You have to kind of tread softly in there and see how it goes.”

After two years as an assistant in Manitoba, Arniel got his first NHL assistant job with coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres from 2002-06. He became an AHL coach for the first time with Manitoba from 2006-10 before going to Columbus in 2010.

Arniel’s time in Columbus may not have worked out, but he was still in demand in NHL. He was associate coach for Alain Vignault from 2013-18 with the Rangers, who he helped lead to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final and the Eastern Conference Final the following season.

“The success he’s having in the short time (in Winnipeg) has come from all the work that he’s put in since he stopped playing and began coaching," MacLean said, "whether that’s with the Manitoba Moose, his experience with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a coach in the NHL for the first time.

“All along the way he’s learned about himself in different ways. The biggest thing you learn is the different ways to do things and the different types of personalities of the different coaches he’s worked for and worked with. He got that and it turned him into what he is now.”

What Arniel learned benefited others; on June 29, 2018, Reirden was named coach of the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals, replacing Barry Trotz, who resigned 11 days earlier. Reirden was a first-time NHL coach, so he wanted someone with experience on his staff. Enter Arniel, who Reirden said helped him plenty during their time in Washington from 2018-20.

“I thought that just in terms of his everyday preparation, when going through a full season, I thought in situations where he had maybe hoped or wished he’d done something different, he would share those experiences with me," said Reirden, who was an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2020-22 and associate coach with them from 2022-24. "He’d say, ‘This was something I wish I had done different,’ and it kept me from doing it. I thought that was really important."

It has been quite the journey for Arniel to get his second chance at coaching in the League. The Jets are once again in the postseason hunt, and his work helped get them here.

“Yeah, it’s an unbelievable opportunity that I've been handed,” Arniel said. “Obviously, the players helping me get here this year, just the way they've played throughout the season. For me, really, I'm going to try to stay out of the way as much as possible and let those guys go out and do what they do best.”