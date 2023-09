The Winnipeg Jets are taking flight in the way-back machine.

The team unveiled new alternate jerseys this weekend inspired by the 1948 Royal Canadian Air Force Flyers, which won gold representing Canada at the Winter Olympics that year in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The team shared the announcement in style with a nicely produced video that paid tribute to the RCAF Flyers and showed off some players, including captain Adam Lowry, wearing the new sweater.