A Kelly green primary color and bright yellow trimming is featured on the design inspired by the Wild's 2020-21 and 2022-23 Reverse Retro uniforms.

On the shoulder, the "State of Hockey" logo was added to the jerseys. The captain and alternate captain "C" and "A" patches are sewn over the shape of Minnesota on the left chest.

Minnesota will wear the jerseys 15 times at the Xcel Energy Center this season.