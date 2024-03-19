Jets hope additions of Toffoli, Monahan lead to playoff success

Forwards have already had impact for Winnipeg, which is among top teams in NHL

Winnipeg Jets new additions TUNE IN vs NYR

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Kevin Cheveldayoff's work is done for the moment.

The Winnipeg Jets added forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Colin Miller before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, after adding forward Sean Monahan on Feb. 2.

All the general manager can do now is wait, watch and maybe bite his nails.

"You're like a parent here now in this position," Cheveldayoff said Monday at the NHL GM meetings. "You're cheering from the stands. You hope at least that you've given all you can to that group to have the right resources."

The early returns are good.

Toffoli has five points (four goals, one assist) in four games for Winnipeg. Monahan has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 19 games.

The Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL entering a marquee matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

They're fourth in the League in points percentage (.679), behind the Rangers (.691), Florida Panthers (.691) and Boston Bruins (.688).

WPG@CBJ: Toffoli scores on a breakaway for 30th of the season

But it's going to be a tight race down the stretch and tough battle in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With 91 points in 67 games, the Jets are one point behind the Vancouver Canucks (68 games) for first place in the Western Conference and tied with the Colorado Avalanche (68 games) and Dallas Stars (69 games) for first in the Central Division.

Winnipeg could end up facing Colorado or Dallas in the Western Conference First Round. Even if the Jets win the West, they could end up facing the Vegas Golden Knights -- the defending Stanley Cup champions -- who currently hold the second wild card in the conference.

"The game is not played on paper," Cheveldayoff said. "The game is not played because of what happens or doesn't happen at the trade deadline. You've got to challenge yourself to rise to the occasion."

Monahan and Toffoli should help.

The Jets' biggest need was to upgrade their second line. To acquire Monahan more than a month before the deadline, they were willing to give the Montreal Canadiens a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in 2027.

"Obviously tried to get him for less for a price, but you knew you had to maybe step up at that point in time to integrate him into your team at that point and have that benefit, so we did," Cheveldayoff said. "It gave us the opportunity to play the games and let the process of the trade deadline come into play and see what might be out there."

WPG@CGY: Monahan records his second career hat trick

When Toffoli became available at the deadline, the Jets pounced, giving the Devils a third-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

The benefits of acquiring Monahan earlier showed. Monahan and Toffoli played together for Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League from 2010-12. Monahan was one of the first to call Toffoli after the trade.

"Because he had been integrated in our group for so long, it was not like, 'They have a good team here,'" Cheveldayoff said. "It was like, 'We have a good team here.' Monahan was part of the welcoming committee in that regard."

Toffoli also played with forwards Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi with the Los Angeles Kings -- Iaffalo from 2017-20, Vilardi in 2019-20.

"Those are things that help, I think, in the transition, because we've got a short period of time here now," Cheveldayoff said. "Trade deadline, that's always the hard part. You bring some key players in. Some players have to shift some roles. That's why it's so important that if a player comes in, he has to fit, and he has to fit in everybody's mind too."

If the Jets are going to make a run, they're doing to do it with depth and defense.

Winnipeg leads the NHL in goals against per game (2.34). A big part of that is Connor Hellebuyck, who leads the NHL in goals-against average (2.31) and save percentage (.922) among goalies who have played at least 22 games. But there is a reason backup Laurent Brossoit has great numbers too -- a 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage in 18 games.

"I think it's about the way you play in front of them, and I think that's the most important thing," Cheveldayoff said. "And it's having buy-in from all of the players that this is the way we need to play to be successful."

It's up to them now. The NHL is so competitive that teams good enough to win the Cup will lose in the first round. 

"It's a tough racket in the first round for anybody in this league," Cheveldayoff said. "I think that's what makes this one of the hardest trophies to win and the league so great. That first round of hockey is the best. There's going to be some heartbreak, and there's going to be some triumph."

