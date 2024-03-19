Jets hope additions of Toffoli, Monahan lead to playoff success

When Toffoli became available at the deadline, the Jets pounced, giving the Devils a third-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

The benefits of acquiring Monahan earlier showed. Monahan and Toffoli played together for Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League from 2010-12. Monahan was one of the first to call Toffoli after the trade.

"Because he had been integrated in our group for so long, it was not like, 'They have a good team here,'" Cheveldayoff said. "It was like, 'We have a good team here.' Monahan was part of the welcoming committee in that regard."

Toffoli also played with forwards Alex Iafallo and Gabriel Vilardi with the Los Angeles Kings -- Iaffalo from 2017-20, Vilardi in 2019-20.

"Those are things that help, I think, in the transition, because we've got a short period of time here now," Cheveldayoff said. "Trade deadline, that's always the hard part. You bring some key players in. Some players have to shift some roles. That's why it's so important that if a player comes in, he has to fit, and he has to fit in everybody's mind too."

If the Jets are going to make a run, they're doing to do it with depth and defense.

Winnipeg leads the NHL in goals against per game (2.34). A big part of that is Connor Hellebuyck, who leads the NHL in goals-against average (2.31) and save percentage (.922) among goalies who have played at least 22 games. But there is a reason backup Laurent Brossoit has great numbers too -- a 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage in 18 games.

"I think it's about the way you play in front of them, and I think that's the most important thing," Cheveldayoff said. "And it's having buy-in from all of the players that this is the way we need to play to be successful."

It's up to them now. The NHL is so competitive that teams good enough to win the Cup will lose in the first round.

"It's a tough racket in the first round for anybody in this league," Cheveldayoff said. "I think that's what makes this one of the hardest trophies to win and the league so great. That first round of hockey is the best. There's going to be some heartbreak, and there's going to be some triumph."