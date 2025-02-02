Jets prevail in battle of NHL’s best, win OT thriller against Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals weren’t battling for the Stanley Cup at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Each team has a long road ahead and many challenges to overcome to get that far.

It was clear, though, that there was some extra meaning to the matchup between these top two teams in the NHL standings. And neither wanted to back down.

The Capitals overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit, with Alex Ovechkin scoring the tying goal at 12:21, before the Jets prevailed 5-4 in overtime for their sixth straight win. Defenseman Josh Morrissey, who will represent Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, scored the game-winning goal at 1:57.

“It was good, back and forth, two best teams in the League going at it,” Jets forward Cole Perfetti said. “Kind of fitting the game went to overtime.”

Winnipeg (37-14-3) took the extra point from the overtime victory to move two ahead of Washington (34-11-7), which has played two fewer games. They’ll meet again on March 25 in Winnipeg.

Whether they’ll play again after that remains to be seen, but each demonstrated why they might be able to get that far.

It would be entertaining if they did.

“Two best teams playing, and it was a battle,” said Ovechkin, who scored his 877th goal to move within 18 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. “It was a hard game at both ends. It was a good game.”