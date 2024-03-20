Scheifele scores hat trick, sparks Jets to win against Rangers

Sean Monahan had two assists for the Jets (44-19-5), who were without coach Rick Bowness. The 69-year-old returned to Winnipeg for a minor medical procedure and will return once his condition improves. Associate Scott Arniel guided the Jets to their third consecutive victory.

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist, Alex Wennberg scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers (45-20-4).

Scheifele put the Jets ahead 1-0 at 4:04 of the second period after Nate Schmidt's shot deflected off two skaters and found the center in the right face-off circle. Scheifele poked it past Shesterkin to give him a Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers record ninth 20-goal season.

Wennberg, playing his 700th NHL game, tied it 1-1 at 9:30 with New York on the power play, putting in a rebound of Lafreniere's shot for his first goal in seven games since being traded from the Seattle Kraken on March 6.

Kyle Connor answered with his 30th goal of the season to make it 2-1 on the power play at 12:18. He shot into an open net to complete a passing sequence from Monahan and Tyler Toffoli.

Scheifele scored his second goal of the game for a 3-1 lead at 17:55. He stole puck from Chris Kreider inside the Jets zone, took off on a breakaway and scored from the high slot.

Lafreniere cut Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 at 18:06 of the third period with Shesterkin pulled for the extra attacker.

Scheifele completed the hat trick by scoring into an empty net at 19:51 for the 4-2 final.