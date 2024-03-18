Lindgren out weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Ryan Lindgren will miss a few weeks for the New York Rangers because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman left a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday at 15:39 of the second period after he fell awkwardly with Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau behind the Rangers net.

The injury is not as bad as initally feared, and the Rangers expect Lindgren to make a full recovery.

"It's always tough, especially a warrior like that who has played through so many injuries," Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski said after the game. "To see him stay down like that, it's usually he stays on the ice for a second and he pops back up no matter what it is."

The Rangers recalled defenseman Brandon Scanlin from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday. Chad Ruhwedel will likely replace Lindgren when the Rangers play the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

It would be Ruhwedel’s first game since he was traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 8 for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Lindgren has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and is plus-19, second on New York behind Chris Kreider (plus-22).

"Obviously, that's tough," forward Will Cuylle said. "He's a pretty tough guy, plays through a lot of injuries all the time. It [stinks] to see him go down. Hopefully he can get back soon."

The Rangers (45-19-4) are also without defenseman Jacob Trouba (lower body), who left a 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 4 and was projected to miss 2-3 weeks. They have a four-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division and are in a stretch of 20 games in 38 days that started March 9 and continues against the Jets, at the Boston Bruins on Thursday and home against the Panthers on Saturday.

Scanlin, 24, has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 57 games for Hartford this season.