Bowness away from Jets after medical procedure

Rick Bowness had a minor medical procedure and will not be on the bench when the Winnipeg Jets visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

The 69-year-old coach has returned to Winnipeg for treatment and will return once his condition improves. Associate coach Scott Arniel will serve as coach while Bowness is out.

Bowness also was away from the team from Oct. 23-Nov. 22 after his wife, Judy, suffered a seizure Oct. 22. The Jets went 9-2-2 in his absence.

Winnipeg (43-19-5) is tied for first in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

This is Bowness' second season as Jets coach after he spent the previous four seasons with the Stars, first as an associate and then as coach. He's 89-52-8 with Winnipeg.

Bowness has coached 788 NHL games over 14 seasons, going 301-403-36 with 48 ties. His coaching career began as an assistant with the Jets in 1983, and he's worked more games behind an NHL bench as a coach or assistant than anyone in League history.