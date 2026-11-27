Colton Sissons had a goal and an assist after missing seven games with a lower-body injury for the Maple Leafs (10-14-3), who have won two straight games following a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1). It marked the first time Toronto has been victorious in consecutive games since Oct. 22-24. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves and defenseman Chris Tanev exited the game with a lower-body injury at 3:00 of the second period and did not return.

Casey Mittelstadt scored and Jeremy Swayman made 15 saves for the Bruins (15-9-1), who have lost two straight and are 2-5-0 in their past seven. Forward David Pastrnak sustained a lower-body injury late in the first period and did not return.

Mittelstadt’s power-play goal at 6:31 of the first period gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. He showed patience with the puck and beat Stolarz high short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Rielly tied it 1-1 at 16:53. Brandon Duhaime worked the puck low to high, finding defenseman Troy Stecher, who quickly made a cross-ice pass to Reilly. His wrist shot from the left point made its way through traffic, beating a screened Swayman under his glove.

Reilly’s second goal gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 17:56. As Charlie McAvoy’s interference penalty expired, Reilly’s wrist shot from the high slot again beat Swayman short side, through a crowd in front.

Boston had a huge opportunity to pull even when Toronto's Brandon Duhaime and Jake McCabe took penalties at 3:13 and 3:16 of the third period, but the Maple Leafs killed off all 1:57 of the 5-on-3 advantage. The closest the Bruins came during the power play was forward JJ Peterka ringing a wrist shot off the right post.

Toronto then capitalized on Sisson’s goal for a 3-1 advantage at 7:24. A strong forecheck and centering pass from Gavin McKenna led to his snap shot from the slot to beat Swayman.