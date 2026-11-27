Jon Cooper got into the Thanksgiving spirit on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Lightning head coach gifted TNT analyst Darren Pang a mini turkey during their in-game video behind the team’s bench. Cooper credited the John Madden documentary for the idea.

“I thought, why don’t we get a mini turkey for, you know, a mini guy,” Cooper said with a laugh. Pang responded that Madden’s turkey was bigger and Cooper quipped, “It’s all relative.”

Ranking: (Mini) Turkey time