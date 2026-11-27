Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 27
© Tampa Bay Lightning/Calgary Flames
Anthony Cirelli shared a special moment with a young fan on Sunday. During the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Cirelli skated over to a fan to give them a signed stick after the game. The young fan asked the Lightning forward if he remembered them (he did) and then announced that they were cancer free. Cirelli was thrilled and congratulated the young fan.
Ranking: Special moment
Tillie Backlund held a tea party for the Calgary Flames this week. Mikael Backlund’s daughter sported a tiara and taped a homemade sign behind her. She gave headpieces to the players as they shared cookies and tea while still sporting their hockey gear. Tillie also put the players to work and had them draw pictures.
Ranking: Pinkies up
Sergei Murashov and Devin Cooley met for the first time on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Murashov told reporters he wanted to pass a message to Cooley and thank him for speaking out about what goalies go through mentally. Cooley was then asked about it and said it was “really cool” to hear and hoped to meet up before their game. During warmups, the two skated over to each other to give fist bumps and have a chat.
Ranking: Goalies supporting goalies
4. Sharks moms
The San Jose Sharks moms know best. In a social media video, the team’s mothers revealed what their sons call them for. Laundry and cooking were the most common responses. Macklin Celebrini’s mom, Robyn, said the Sharks captain specifically calls about cooking chicken and her banana bread recipe. While Will Smith’s mom shared the forward calls her and his sister about what to wear to games.
Ranking: Speed dial
5. Jon Cooper and Darren Pang
Jon Cooper got into the Thanksgiving spirit on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Lightning head coach gifted TNT analyst Darren Pang a mini turkey during their in-game video behind the team’s bench. Cooper credited the John Madden documentary for the idea.
“I thought, why don’t we get a mini turkey for, you know, a mini guy,” Cooper said with a laugh. Pang responded that Madden’s turkey was bigger and Cooper quipped, “It’s all relative.”
Ranking: (Mini) Turkey time