Niederreiter scores twice, Jets snap 4-game losing streak with win against Predators

NASHVILLE – Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Winnipeg Jets won 5-2 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, ending a four-game losing streak.
Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Samberg had three assists for the Jets (13-11-0), who played the third game of a five-game road trip. Luke Schenn had two assists and Eric Comrie made 20 saves.
“Right now, we’re just a little fragile group,” Niederreiter said. “Obviously the win tonight is definitely huge for our team, but once you’re fragile you’re just trying to kind of feel and get the momentum going. I’m glad we got on the board early and don’t have to chase the game when it comes to that, but like I said, it’s one win. We’ve got to go to the next.”
Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for the Predators (8-13-4), who had won their previous two games. Erik Haula had two assists and Justus Annunen made 20 saves.
“I feel like we let one slip there,” Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg said. “I feel like we’re trying to build that consistent game and we’re trying to find that for 60 minutes. I think you’d be blind if you don’t see that. There’s glimpses and there’s parts where it’s really good. We’ve just got to find a way to do it for 60 minutes consistently.”
Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead 47 seconds into the game on a rebound off a shot from Mark Scheifele.
Niederreiter gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at 19:06, carrying the puck into the zone on the left side and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.
“We’ve got so many guys who have produced offensively for a long time in this league,” Schenn said. “Guys are going to go through sort of ups and downs throughout the course of a season. We’ve just got to continue to push through and work at it. It’s going to come as long as we continue to do the right things and compete and go to the net.”
Cole Perfetti made it 3-0 at 12:18 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot on a pass from behind the net from Vladislav Namestnikov.
“I think our whole bench, everybody jumped up on that one,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Great play. [Jets forward Jonathan Toews] getting in on it first, the east-west behind the net to [Namestnikov]. Like we said, if you’re not scoring goals make sure you get close to the net. That’s exactly where he went.”
Blankenburg scored for the Predators to make it 3-1 at 17:02 on a one-timer from the point on the power play.
“He’s been fantastic,” Evangelista said. “He’s just such an easy guy to cheer for. Kind of an underdog story. He’s not a big name that everyone hyped up early on. Even this year, he starts out of the lineup and he comes in and he’s been one of our best players. The way he’s playing right now, he’s been tremendous for us.”
Evangelista scored for the Predators to make it 3-2 at 2:45 of the third period, roofing a short backhand from just outside the right post after he corralled the puck behind the net on a pass from Haula.
Kyle Connor gave the Jets a 4-2 lead at 9:37 with a redirect from the slot after Schenn's shot was first deflected by the stick of Nashville's Tyson Jost.
“That’s why the fourth one hurt so much because I really thought we had really good momentum,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “We had them on their heels. We kind of got into our game finally. It was a hard game to really get going and credit to them. They defended hard.”
Niederreiter added an empty-net goal to make it 5-2 at 19:39.
NOTES: Evangelista had his third straight multipoint game (six points; two goals, four assists). ... Predators forward Michael McCarron left the game in the second period and did not return. .... Predators defenseman Roman Josi had a 5:15 shift late in the third period.