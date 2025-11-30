Niederreiter scores twice, Jets snap 4-game losing streak with win against Predators

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Samberg had three assists for the Jets (13-11-0), who played the third game of a five-game road trip. Luke Schenn had two assists and Eric Comrie made 20 saves.

“Right now, we’re just a little fragile group,” Niederreiter said. “Obviously the win tonight is definitely huge for our team, but once you’re fragile you’re just trying to kind of feel and get the momentum going. I’m glad we got on the board early and don’t have to chase the game when it comes to that, but like I said, it’s one win. We’ve got to go to the next.”

Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for the Predators (8-13-4), who had won their previous two games. Erik Haula had two assists and Justus Annunen made 20 saves.

“I feel like we let one slip there,” Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg said. “I feel like we’re trying to build that consistent game and we’re trying to find that for 60 minutes. I think you’d be blind if you don’t see that. There’s glimpses and there’s parts where it’s really good. We’ve just got to find a way to do it for 60 minutes consistently.”

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead 47 seconds into the game on a rebound off a shot from Mark Scheifele.

Niederreiter gave the Jets a 2-0 lead at 19:06, carrying the puck into the zone on the left side and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

“We’ve got so many guys who have produced offensively for a long time in this league,” Schenn said. “Guys are going to go through sort of ups and downs throughout the course of a season. We’ve just got to continue to push through and work at it. It’s going to come as long as we continue to do the right things and compete and go to the net.”