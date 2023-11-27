Latest News

Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight

Josi has goal, 2 assists for Nashville; Winnipeg's winning streak ends at 5

Recap: Jets at Predators 11.26.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi had a goal and two assists for the Nashville Predators, who won their fifth straight game with a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Predators (10-10-0). Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for the Jets (12-6-2), who had their five-game winning streak end. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

Trenin gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 19:40 of the first period. Josi's shot from the left circle hit off the left pad of Brossoit and kicked out to Trenin, who scored into an open net.

Josi then made it 2-0 at 1:26 of the second period with a wrist shot from along the left boards that surprised Brossoit and caught the goalie off his post.

Nyquist extended the lead to 3-0 at 6:22 with a power-play goal, redirecting in a backdoor pass from Filip Forsberg at the right post.

Morrissey made it 3-1 at 10:28 of the third period. His intended cross-ice pass was blocked by Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh, but the puck deflected back to Morrissey, who scored near the left post.

Perfetti scored a power-play goal from the high slot 42 seconds later to cut it to 3-2.