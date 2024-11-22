Jets MVP so far this season debated by NHL.com writers

One of the biggest strengths of the Jets this season has been their secondary scoring, which is something Ehlers brings. The 28-year-old has developed into an excellent two-way forward. He has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 19 games this season, continuing his steady production since entering the NHL in 2015-16. Ehlers has been one of the Jets’ most consistent players since the beginning of last season and has been the main reason for the success of the second line. He was plus-27 last season and is plus-9 this season. Ehlers is a player Winnipeg can’t afford to lose. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

It’s easy to consider Hellebuyck here, but he’s not alone in my book. The Jets lead the NHL in goals, so I’m looking at a player who’s been part of that. I’m going with Ehlers. The left wing is on pace to shatter his NHL career high of 64 points he set in 2016-17. His nine goals are third on Winnipeg behind Scheifele and Connor. Ehlers has been one of the Jets’ most reliable performers in his time with them and he’s at it again. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Connor Hellebuyck

The goalie is the biggest reason why the Jets can play with so much confidence. It's because of the trust he instills in them with his consistently excellent play. Hellebuyck is 13-2-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and three shutouts. He's the leading contender for the Vezina Trophy, which goes to the NHL's best goalie. But look deeper at his stats through NHL Edge and you'll see an .817 save percentage against high-danger shots on goal; the League average is .809. He has a .900 save percentage or better in 10 of his 15 starts, 66.7 percent; the League average was 52.3 percent. Fact: Hellebuyck is stopping shots that would be goals against other goalies. An extra one or two of those per game is the difference between a win or a loss. The Jets are getting contributions from up and down the lineup this season, but it all starts with Hellebuyck, the team's clear MVP. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Dan comprehensively dug deep into the analytical data that clearly shows how dominant Hellebuyck has been among NHL goalies. But it’s more than that. Watch the 31-year-old this season and he appears to be playing with a chip on his shoulder, a retribution tour of sorts for the five-game loss to the Avalanche in the first round, when he had a 5.23 GAA and .870 save percentage. He’s come back with a vengeance from that and has positioned himself as the leader for the No. 1 role for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer