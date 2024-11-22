Jets MVP so far this season debated by NHL.com writers

There are many reasons for Winnipeg’s success.
The Jets have an elite goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck, a talented defenseman corps anchored by Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey, and run four lines deep at forward.
But who has been the most valuable member of the Jets though the first seven weeks of the season?
Here are the answers to that question, in alphabetical order, from a panel of NHL.com staffers.
Scott Arniel
I'm taking a different approach to this exercise by choosing the coach as my MVP. Defenseman Haydn Fleury and goalie Eric Comrie are the new players to the roster this season, and Arniel, who spent the previous two seasons as an associate coach under Bowness, has a real good grasp of what makes the Jets tick. He's familiar with his players and has identified the various roles in which each can excel and offer Winnipeg its best chance for success. The Jets have Hellebuyck and 11 players with at least 10 points, including Morrissey (19 points; two goals, 17 assists) and Pionk (17 points; three goals, 14 assists), each of whom ranks among the top six in points among defensemen. Sure, Arniel has the talent to work with, but it takes a coach with patience and experience to know how to put it all together, and Arniel has done just that. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
The forward is one of the most underrated players in the NHL, tied with center Mark Scheifele for the Jets lead in goals (12) and points (24) after opening the season with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) during a 12-game point streak. What’s more valuable than someone who can score as consistently as Connor does? He has had between 31 and 47 goals in six of the past seven seasons. The season he didn’t, he had 26 goals in 56 games in 2020-21, when the schedule was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s a 38-goal pace. Dating to 2017-18, his first full NHL season, Connor has 253 goals, ninth most in the NHL. He has 34 more than his closest teammate, Scheifele. There are many good choices. But for once, let’s give Connor his due. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist