NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

After ranking 22nd in the NHL in power-play percentage (18.8) last season, the Jets are leading the League at 41.9 percent this season. The Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise has never finished a season higher than four in power-play percentage. Winnipeg’s player movement on the power play has forced opponents away from the net to create shot opportunities with less traffic. Per EDGE stats, Jets skaters are averaging 8.88 miles per 60 minutes on the power play, the third-highest mark in the League.
An NHL-leading nine different Jets skaters have scored at least one power-play goal this season, led by left wing Kyle Connor (four). Per EDGE stats, Connor is second in the League with five midrange goals, with three of those coming on the power play; the only player with more midrange goals this season is Artemi Panarin (six) of the Rangers.
Fueled by their own goalie’s success against high-danger shots, it isn't just Connor who has been able to post elite scoring numbers from locations outside of the slot area. Per NHL EDGE stats, the Jets, as a team, are among the leaders in both midrange goals (21; 95th percentile) and long-range goals (12; 99th percentile).
But even with the Jets having a deep offense, they have leaned on the strong play of Hellebuyck, particularly this past week, when he stopped 88 of 89 shots faced over three games. Winnipeg ranks 31st of the 32 teams in shot attempts percentage (42.6 percent) since Nov. 4 but has kept its winning streak going thanks to a goalie that was nearly perfect (3-0-0, 0.33 goals-against average, .989 save percentage, two shutouts).
The Jets are tied for 20th in shot attempts percentage (48.5) this season, so Hellebuyck could even be considered a dark horse contender for the Hart Trophy, given to the player voted most valuable to his team, if he carries the Jets to the Presidents' Trophy (best regular-season record); a goalie has not won the Hart Trophy since Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015.
Four of the past seven Stanley Cup winners won their first championship in franchise history: the Florida Panthers (2024), Vegas Golden Knights (2023), St. Louis Blues (2019) and Washington Capitals (2018). If Hellebuyck is able to sustain his dominance and carry it over to the postseason, there could be another first-time champion in 2025.
