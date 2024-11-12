NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, Troy Perlowitz dives into Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s near-perfect start to the season.

The NHL has not seen a repeat Vezina Trophy winner since Martin Brodeur won the award, given annually to the goalie voted best at the position by NHL general managers, for his third and fourth time (2007, 2008). That could change soon if Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck continues his exceptional play.

One year after Hellebuyck (who also won Vezina Trophy in 2020) joined Sergei Bobrovsky (won award with Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013, 2017) as the second active goalie with multiple Vezina wins, the 31-year-old Hellebuyck leads the NHL (minimum six games) in wins (11), goals-against average (1.83), save percentage (.935) and shutouts (three) through his first 12 games of this season.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hellebuyck is tied for fifth in the League in high-danger saves (70) and has stopped 92 of 93 long-range shots faced (.989 long-range save percentage). entering his matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin remains in the conversation with Hellebuyck for recognition as the League's top goalie, but it's uncertain whether he or veteran backup Jonathan Quick will start for New York against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Per EDGE stats, Shesterkin is just ahead of Hellebuyck in high-danger saves (73; third) this season and leads him in midrange save percentage (.941 vs .899), while Hellebuyck has the better high-danger save percentage (.854 to .811).

The Jets have outscored their opponents 45-22 with Hellebuyck in net this season, giving him an NHL-best plus-23 goal differential among goalies. Hellebuyck has had at least a .900 save percentage in nine of his 12 games, also leading the League in the number of such games. The only starting goalies with a higher percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage compared to Hellebuyck (75.0 percent) are Anthony Stolarz (80.0 percent; eight of 10) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Sorokin (77.8 percent; seven of nine) of the New York Islanders.

The Jets allowed the fewest goals (199) in the NHL last season and challenged for the Central Division title down to the final week of the season before an eventual fourth-place finish in the NHL standings (second best in their history). Led by new coach Scott Arniel, the Jets are off to a historic start, becoming the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games. After a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Winnipeg was leading the NHL in goals for (4.47) and goals against (2.07) per game, becoming the fourth team in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to lead both categories through its first 15 games in a season (joining Edmonton Oilers in 1984-85, Ottawa Senators in 2005-06, Boston Bruins in 2022-23).

COL@WPG: Hellebuyck denies MacKinnon with an impressive save

After ranking 22nd in the NHL in power-play percentage (18.8) last season, the Jets are leading the League at 41.9 percent this season. The Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise has never finished a season higher than four in power-play percentage. Winnipeg’s player movement on the power play has forced opponents away from the net to create shot opportunities with less traffic. Per EDGE stats, Jets skaters are averaging 8.88 miles per 60 minutes on the power play, the third-highest mark in the League.

An NHL-leading nine different Jets skaters have scored at least one power-play goal this season, led by left wing Kyle Connor (four). Per EDGE stats, Connor is second in the League with five midrange goals, with three of those coming on the power play; the only player with more midrange goals this season is Artemi Panarin (six) of the Rangers.

Fueled by their own goalie’s success against high-danger shots, it isn't just Connor who has been able to post elite scoring numbers from locations outside of the slot area. Per NHL EDGE stats, the Jets, as a team, are among the leaders in both midrange goals (21; 95th percentile) and long-range goals (12; 99th percentile).

But even with the Jets having a deep offense, they have leaned on the strong play of Hellebuyck, particularly this past week, when he stopped 88 of 89 shots faced over three games. Winnipeg ranks 31st of the 32 teams in shot attempts percentage (42.6 percent) since Nov. 4 but has kept its winning streak going thanks to a goalie that was nearly perfect (3-0-0, 0.33 goals-against average, .989 save percentage, two shutouts).

The Jets are tied for 20th in shot attempts percentage (48.5) this season, so Hellebuyck could even be considered a dark horse contender for the Hart Trophy, given to the player voted most valuable to his team, if he carries the Jets to the Presidents' Trophy (best regular-season record); a goalie has not won the Hart Trophy since Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015.

Four of the past seven Stanley Cup winners won their first championship in franchise history: the Florida Panthers (2024), Vegas Golden Knights (2023), St. Louis Blues (2019) and Washington Capitals (2018). If Hellebuyck is able to sustain his dominance and carry it over to the postseason, there could be another first-time champion in 2025.

