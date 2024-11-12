NHL EDGE stats: Hellebuyck fueling historic start for Jets

The NHL has not seen a repeat Vezina Trophy winner since Martin Brodeur won the award, given annually to the goalie voted best at the position by NHL general managers, for his third and fourth time (2007, 2008). That could change soon if Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck continues his exceptional play.

One year after Hellebuyck (who also won Vezina Trophy in 2020) joined Sergei Bobrovsky (won award with Columbus Blue Jackets in 2013, 2017) as the second active goalie with multiple Vezina wins, the 31-year-old Hellebuyck leads the NHL (minimum six games) in wins (11), goals-against average (1.83), save percentage (.935) and shutouts (three) through his first 12 games of this season.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hellebuyck is tied for fifth in the League in high-danger saves (70) and has stopped 92 of 93 long-range shots faced (.989 long-range save percentage). entering his matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN3).

Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin remains in the conversation with Hellebuyck for recognition as the League's top goalie, but it's uncertain whether he or veteran backup Jonathan Quick will start for New York against Winnipeg on Tuesday. Per EDGE stats, Shesterkin is just ahead of Hellebuyck in high-danger saves (73; third) this season and leads him in midrange save percentage (.941 vs .899), while Hellebuyck has the better high-danger save percentage (.854 to .811).

The Jets have outscored their opponents 45-22 with Hellebuyck in net this season, giving him an NHL-best plus-23 goal differential among goalies. Hellebuyck has had at least a .900 save percentage in nine of his 12 games, also leading the League in the number of such games. The only starting goalies with a higher percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage compared to Hellebuyck (75.0 percent) are Anthony Stolarz (80.0 percent; eight of 10) of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Sorokin (77.8 percent; seven of nine) of the New York Islanders.

The Jets allowed the fewest goals (199) in the NHL last season and challenged for the Central Division title down to the final week of the season before an eventual fourth-place finish in the NHL standings (second best in their history). Led by new coach Scott Arniel, the Jets are off to a historic start, becoming the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games. After a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, Winnipeg was leading the NHL in goals for (4.47) and goals against (2.07) per game, becoming the fourth team in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to lead both categories through its first 15 games in a season (joining Edmonton Oilers in 1984-85, Ottawa Senators in 2005-06, Boston Bruins in 2022-23).