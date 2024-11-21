Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets unanimous pick to win Vezina as top goalie

To mark the first quarter of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.

Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins, save percentage and shutouts, relying on top-notch skill, positioning and athleticism.

But if you listen to his Winnipeg Jets teammate, defenseman Josh Morrissey, Hellebuyck's best attribute might be his self-confidence.

"From the first time I met him, he's always had a plan and was very confident," Morrissey said. "I remember my probably rookie year (2016-17), he got pulled in a game and came out and said in the media that his game is good enough to win a Vezina and everyone laughed at him.

"Sure enough, here we are two Vezina's later and it could be more."

Hellebuyck is the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for a third time at this point in the season, with the goalie receiving all 15 first-place votes from the NHL.com panel.

Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild was second with 36 voting points. Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, who was the pick of the NHL.com staff in a preseason poll, was third with 32 points.

Hellebuyck's play allowed the Jets to set an NHL record by becoming the fastest team to reach 15 wins in a season (16 games). The 31-year-old is 13-2-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games. He leads the NHL in wins and shutouts, and among goalies to play at least 10 games he's third in GAA and fifth in save percentage. His. 931 even-strength save percentage is sixth in the NHL despite facing the second-most shots at even strength (364), and his 10 starts with a save percentage of at least .900 is tied for second in the NHL.