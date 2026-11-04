Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Tolvanen has goal, assist for New York; Hofer stops 28 for St. Louis

Blues at Rangers | Recap

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK – Dylan Garand made 32 saves, and the New York Rangers ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored, and J.T. Miller had two assists for New York (8-7-1), which improved to 7-2-0 at home this season. 

Garand, playing in his 10th straight game since No. 1 goalie Igor Shesterkin sustained a season-ending lower-body injury on Oct. 9, improved to 5-6-1. 

Pius Suter scored and Joel Hofer made 28 saves for the Blues (7-7-1), who had won their previous two games. 

Fox gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the second period when he beat Hofer with a wrist shot over the glove. Kartye took a pass from Miller and broke into the Blues zone, but instead of cutting toward the net, he turned around and found Fox wide open coming down the middle. 

It was the second goal of the season for Fox, who has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past six games.  

The Rangers’ new third line of Will Cuylle at center between Bjorkstrand and Tolvanen made it a 2-0 at 9:01 of the third. Cuylle, playing center for the first time in his NHL career, began a tic-tac-toe play by passing to Tolvanen, who then slid the puck to Bjorkstand, who buried it into a wide-open net with Hofer out of position. It was Bjorkstand’s sixth goal of the season. 

Tolvanen scored into the empty net at 17:59 to make it 3-0. 

Suter ended Garand’s bid for his second shutout of the season with a goal at 19:01. 

The Rangers, who entered Tuesday with the third-best penalty-kill percentage in the NHL (89.1 percent) killed all five St. Louis power plays.

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