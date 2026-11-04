Jon Hamm joins Blues broadcast booth for intermission interview

Jon Hamm couldn’t miss seeing his St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden, nor their broadcast crew.

The “Mad Men” actor joined Blues broadcasters Joey Vitale and Andy Strickland in the booth for an intermission interview during the team’s game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

During the interview, Hamm talked hockey, acting and his impending fatherhood. The Emmy award winner and his wife, Anna, are expecting their first child in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m happy to be here,” Hamm said in the interview. “Guys, it’s great. We are watching hockey in New York City, it’s fantastic.”