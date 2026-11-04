Jon Hamm joins Blues broadcast booth for intermission interview

Actor cheers on hometown team against Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Hamm Blues broadcast booth

© St. Louis Blues

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jon Hamm couldn’t miss seeing his St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden, nor their broadcast crew.

The “Mad Men” actor joined Blues broadcasters Joey Vitale and Andy Strickland in the booth for an intermission interview during the team’s game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

During the interview, Hamm talked hockey, acting and his impending fatherhood. The Emmy award winner and his wife, Anna, are expecting their first child in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m happy to be here,” Hamm said in the interview. “Guys, it’s great. We are watching hockey in New York City, it’s fantastic.”

Hamm revealed he is in New York shooting a new movie but then is taking a break to focus on the baby.

“(I’m) shutting it down,” Hamm said. “I’m going to be watching hockey with an infant on my lap, the best way to watch hockey, and it will be great.”

When asked if he was nervous about anything, Hamm replied, “Mostly the third period.”

Looks like Baby Hamm will be rocking a Blues onesie from day one.

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