Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

JETS (4-8-3) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Morgan Barron -- Viggo Bjorck

Nino Niederreiter -- Isak Rosen

Cole Koepke -- Tyrel Bauer

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson

Tyrel Bauer

Stuart Skinner

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Nico Daws, Brad Lambert, Cole Koepke

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Florian Xhekaj -- Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Kirby Dach (illness), Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)

Status report

Jets coach Scott Arniel did not reveal his starting goalie but confirmed it wouldn’t be Daws, who was in the customary starter’s net at an optional morning skate. … Skinner, who could start but did not go on the ice, has been pulled in each of his past two starts, including a 7-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Mercer took part in the morning skate and will play after he missed practice Monday. … Morrissey, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey and will not play. … Suzuki and Dach will not play; the two forwards remained on the ice for extra work at the end of an optional morning skate.