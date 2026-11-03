Jets at Canadiens projected lineups

JETS (4-8-3) at CANADIENS (9-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Morgan Barron -- Viggo Bjorck
Nino Niederreiter -- Isak Rosen
Cole Koepke -- Tyrel Bauer
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Elias Salomonsson
Tyrel Bauer
Stuart Skinner
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Nico Daws, Brad Lambert, Cole Koepke
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Florian Xhekaj -- Oliver Kapanen -- Owen Beck
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Suzuki (upper body), Kirby Dach (illness), Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)
Status report
Jets coach Scott Arniel did not reveal his starting goalie but confirmed it wouldn’t be Daws, who was in the customary starter’s net at an optional morning skate. … Skinner, who could start but did not go on the ice, has been pulled in each of his past two starts, including a 7-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. … Mercer took part in the morning skate and will play after he missed practice Monday. … Morrissey, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey and will not play. … Suzuki and Dach will not play; the two forwards remained on the ice for extra work at the end of an optional morning skate.