Kuemper makes 23 saves, Kings shut out Jets for 1st home win

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (9-4-0), who had had their three-game winning streak end.

It was also Winnipeg’s first road loss (4-1-0) and the first of a season-long six-game road trip.

“I don’t think we created enough offense,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “I think we had 10 scoring chances ... but I didn’t think we got to any second opportunities, continuous sort of attacks. When we were on, it’s a shot, it’s a rebound, and then all of a sudden it’s another play. Today, we were kind of one and done.”

Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry made his season debut after undergoing hip surgery on May 27. He had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in 14:08 of ice time.

Kempe put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 17:09 of the first period, charging the paint to put in Joel Armia’s backhand centering pass from behind the net. It was Kempe’s 200th NHL goal.