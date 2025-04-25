Jets look to rebound in Game 4 of 1st round after Blues’ dominant win

ST. LOUIS – The Winnipeg Jets knew exactly what they were going to get in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

They knew the St. Louis Blues, down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series, were going to respond. They knew the Blues were going to feed off their home crowd at Enterprise Center. They were right and when it was all over the Jets were on the wrong end of a 7-2 loss Thursday.

“Obviously, they made adjustments,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. “We'll look at their adjustments and obviously we'll have to do some things as well.”

They have some time with Game 4 here on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC), but where to start?

Well, perhaps with the start. It’s been a bit of an issue for the Jets through the first three games – they’ve allowed six first-period goals -- but Thursday was the toughest.

The Blues were aggressive, and the Jets were overwhelmed. Barely three minutes into the game, Winnipeg trailed 2-0, with Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich scoring twice.

The first goal came 48 seconds into the game when a pass into the crease hit Jimmy Snuggerud and trickled toward Buchnevich, who kicked it into the air and then banged it home with his stick.

"I think that (first) goal, he kicks it and then deflects it (48) seconds into the game. We knew that they were going to start throwing pucks at the net, bodies to the net,” Jets forward Cole Perfetti said. “It was a skilled play but a little unfortunate, lucky to kick it like that and then bat it out of the air bar down.

“(Forty-eight) into the game. It's tough to start like that. And then, you know from there, yeah, it's hard when that's your start. It's frustrating and we’ve just got to come out stronger.”

Less than three minutes later, Buchnevich scored again, this time deflecting a pass from Robert Thomas in front of the net right over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

Going to the middle of the ice was an adjustment the Blues made and one the Jets had no answer for.