Blues ‘climbed back into’ series with dominant win against Jets in Game 3

ST. LOUIS -- Coming home after losing the first two games on the road, the St. Louis Blues needed a big response in their Western Conference First Round series against the Winnipeg Jets.
Boy, did they get one.
“It's what we needed,” Blues center Robert Thomas said after their dominant 7-2 win against the Jets in Game 3 at Enterprise Center on Thursday.
“It's a long series, we climbed back into it and good game tonight. We got to focus on Sunday and making sure we're prepared and coming out the same way.”
The Jets lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 here on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).
It seemed to be a big night for everyone in a Blues uniform. Thomas had four assists. Forward Pavel Buchnevich scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick and had an assist, and Cam Fowler had five points (one goal, four assists), the most by a Blues defenseman in a playoff game in their history.
“It was more about just the group, I think, getting off to a good start in front of our fans and using our momentum to our advantage. That’s part of playoff hockey,” Fowler said of helping the Blues jump out to a 3-0 lead with a goal and two assists in the first period.
“Winnipeg was a difficult place to go in and play with their fans. We wanted this to feel the same, and our fans showed up and made it loud and supported us all night and just like they have all season. We used that to our advantage and came out with a really good start and it helped us establish some momentum in the hockey game.”