Buchnevich has hat trick, St. Louis scores 7 in Game 3 win against Jets

Fowler has five points for St. Louis, which cuts Winnipeg's Western 1st Round series lead to 2-1

WPG@STL, Gm3: Buchnevich nets 3 goals in game 3 against the Jets

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich scored his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 7-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Cam Fowler had a goal and four assists, and Robert Thomas had three assists for the Blues, the second wild card from the Western Conference who now trail the best-of-7 series 2-1. Jordan Binnington made 16 saves.

David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Eric Comrie, who allowed a goal on three shots.

Game 4 is in St. Louis on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Buchnevich made it 1-0 at 48 seconds of the first period on a backdoor tap-in when Fowler’s shot off the left wall hit Jimmy Snuggerud in front and reached Buchnevich. At 3:11, he made it 2-0 with a power-play goal on a high-slot tip in off a Thomas pass from the left circle.

Fowler made it 3-0 at 15:51 when Thomas found the defenseman coming down the middle of the ice and he beat Hellebuyck with a quick shot high to the glove side.

The Jets thought they scored at 9:31 of the second period on a power play with a Cole Perfetti one-timer that Binnington gloved. A review concluded that there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the ice, which was no goal, and it remained 3-0.

Gustafsson made it 3-1 at 4:32 of the third period when he beat Binnington with a quick shot from the slot alone.

Buchnevich completed the hat trick at 5:24 of the third to make it 4-1 after Thomas intercepted the puck from Hellebuyck behind the goal, and Buchnevich curled a backhand into the open net.

Jordan Kyrou scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 7:56 to make it 5-1, a wrist shot from the high slot using Brayden Schenn as a screen, and Alexey Toropchenko made it 6-1 at 10:32 on a redirection in the slot that chased Hellebuyck from the game in favor of Comrie.

Pionk's power-play goal at 12:50 made it 6-2, a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Colton Parayko's power-play goal at 16:17 made it 7-2, a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Latest News

Benoit wins Game 3 in OT, Maple Leafs on verge of sweeping Senators

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Schmidt proving to be difference-maker for Panthers in Eastern 1st Round

Kaprizov scores 2 goals again, Wild defeat Golden Knights in Game 3

Gaudreau Family 5K event to be held May 31

Makar has makings of Bruins legend Orr: Daneyko

Bobrovsky stops 19, Panthers blank Lightning in Game 2 of East 1st Round

Former Hurricanes goalie Ward hears name called at NFL Draft

Barkov leaves Panthers win in Game 2 following hit by Hagel

Anderson fires up Senators fans before Game 3 at Canadian Tire Centre

Stars continue to prove doubters wrong entering Game 4 against Avalanche

Bell Centre during playoffs takes regular season 'into another stratosphere'

Oilers must 'look at ourselves in the mirror,' improve defense in Game 3

Capitals aim to fix 3rd-period issues against Canadiens in Game 3

Montreal 'always a special place' for Capitals assistant Muller

Golden Knights at Wild, Western Conference Game 3 preview

Jets at Blues, Western Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket gives fans another chance to pick winner