Buchnevich has hat trick, St. Louis scores 7 in Game 3 win against Jets

Cam Fowler had a goal and four assists, and Robert Thomas had three assists for the Blues, the second wild card from the Western Conference who now trail the best-of-7 series 2-1. Jordan Binnington made 16 saves.

David Gustafsson and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the most points in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Eric Comrie, who allowed a goal on three shots.

Game 4 is in St. Louis on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Buchnevich made it 1-0 at 48 seconds of the first period on a backdoor tap-in when Fowler’s shot off the left wall hit Jimmy Snuggerud in front and reached Buchnevich. At 3:11, he made it 2-0 with a power-play goal on a high-slot tip in off a Thomas pass from the left circle.

Fowler made it 3-0 at 15:51 when Thomas found the defenseman coming down the middle of the ice and he beat Hellebuyck with a quick shot high to the glove side.

The Jets thought they scored at 9:31 of the second period on a power play with a Cole Perfetti one-timer that Binnington gloved. A review concluded that there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the ice, which was no goal, and it remained 3-0.

Gustafsson made it 3-1 at 4:32 of the third period when he beat Binnington with a quick shot from the slot alone.

Buchnevich completed the hat trick at 5:24 of the third to make it 4-1 after Thomas intercepted the puck from Hellebuyck behind the goal, and Buchnevich curled a backhand into the open net.

Jordan Kyrou scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 7:56 to make it 5-1, a wrist shot from the high slot using Brayden Schenn as a screen, and Alexey Toropchenko made it 6-1 at 10:32 on a redirection in the slot that chased Hellebuyck from the game in favor of Comrie.

Pionk's power-play goal at 12:50 made it 6-2, a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Colton Parayko's power-play goal at 16:17 made it 7-2, a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.