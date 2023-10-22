Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele won it on a redirection after a give-and-go with Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (2-3-0).

Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard scored, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two assists for the Oilers (1-3-1), who lost their first two home games to start a season for the first time since 2014-15. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

McDavid finished the game on the bench with an apparent injury. He appeared to reach to his left side on a rush up the ice and skated to the bench with 4:20 remaining in the third period and stayed there for the remainder of the game.

Nurse gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 1:25 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot after a backhand pass in the slot from McDavid.

Bouchard made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the point that beat Hellebuyck stick side at 6:11.

Morrissey cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 10:18. He took a cross-ice pass from Dylan DeMelo and sent a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle past Skinner’s glove.

Vladislav Namestnikov tied it 2-2 at 18:21 of the second period, outracing Skinner to a loose puck and scoring on a wraparound.