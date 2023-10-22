Latest News

McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories

Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders

Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Wins it at 3:53; McDavid sustains apparent injury for Edmonton

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Mark Scheifele scored at 3:53 of overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Scheifele won it on a redirection after a give-and-go with Josh Morrissey.

Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets (2-3-0).

Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard scored, and Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had two assists for the Oilers (1-3-1), who lost their first two home games to start a season for the first time since 2014-15. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

McDavid finished the game on the bench with an apparent injury. He appeared to reach to his left side on a rush up the ice and skated to the bench with 4:20 remaining in the third period and stayed there for the remainder of the game.

Nurse gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 1:25 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot after a backhand pass in the slot from McDavid.

Bouchard made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the point that beat Hellebuyck stick side at 6:11.

Morrissey cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 10:18. He took a cross-ice pass from Dylan DeMelo and sent a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle past Skinner’s glove.

Vladislav Namestnikov tied it 2-2 at 18:21 of the second period, outracing Skinner to a loose puck and scoring on a wraparound.