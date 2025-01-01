Mittelstadt breaks tie in 3rd, Avalanche top Jets for 5th straight win

Mikko Rantanen scored to extend his point streak to 11 games, and Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews also scored for Colorado (23-15-0), which has won nine of 11. Manson had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves.

“They're a good team. I mean, that's why they're sitting where they are in the standings,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s earned, in my opinion. So you got to play the right way and you got to be disciplined. We talked about our discipline this morning. Didn't take a penalty the whole game. I thought we did a nice job there. We were highly competitive without reaching, using our legs to check. It's a good, solid game.”

Jonathan Drouin had two assists for Colorado in his return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury.

“I thought he skated really well. I think there's plays throughout the game, I probably could pick a handful, that he'd generally execute on that he didn't tonight, but that's usually pretty typical,” Bednar said. “He looked like he had pretty good hands and pretty good feel and was doing all the right things on the defensive side and on the offensive side. Just like the last little bit of finishing touch on some of his execution wasn't quite there, but he's missed a lot of time. I expected that.”

Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets (27-11-1), who had won four straight and were coming off a 3-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. Eric Comrie made 33 saves.

“We knew we were going to be in for one against a well-rested team, but you know what, we’ve never used that excuse,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “I liked the way that we battled back. Every time we got down one, we battled back. Any time you can go into the third period tied 2-2 in this rink, you hope that you can come out on the right side of it, and we didn’t.”

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first period, deflecting Manson’s shot from just inside the blue line while taking contact from Jets defenseman Logan Stanley.

Kupari tied it 1-1 at 10:20 of the second period when he finished Morgan Barron’s crossing pass at the right side of the crease on the rush.

“[Neal Pionk] just made a nice quick up to me. I thought I kind of got a step on my defenseman and Rasmus jumped on the ice and drove to the back post and I heard him yelling,” Barron said. “It was good for him to finish that one.”