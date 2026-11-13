Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (9-8-3) at BLACKHAWKS (5-13-1)

3:30 p.m. ET, CHSN, SN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter

Josh Morrissey – Mario Ferraro

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Tyrel Bauer

Nico Daws

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Clay Stevenson

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosen (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Andrew Mangiapane -- Anton Frondell -- Patrick Kane

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Kevin Korchinski -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyat Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Dillon Boucher, Ethan Del Mastro, Teuvo Teravainen

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

Each team practiced in Chicago on Friday; the Blackhawks’ practice was optional … DeMelo is week to week; the defenseman was injured during an 8-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday … Niederreiter will enter the lineup for Rosen, a forward who got "banged up" Thursday, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel. ... Byram skated Friday in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman is expected to miss his 13th straight game.

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