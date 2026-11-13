Jets at Blackhawks projected lineups

JETS (9-8-3) at BLACKHAWKS (5-13-1)
3:30 p.m. ET, CHSN, SN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter
Josh Morrissey – Mario Ferraro
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Tyrel Bauer
Nico Daws
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Clay Stevenson
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), Isak Rosen (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Andrew Mangiapane -- Anton Frondell -- Patrick Kane
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Cole Smith -- Ryan Greene -- Jordan Greenway
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Kevin Korchinski -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyat Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Dillon Boucher, Ethan Del Mastro, Teuvo Teravainen
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)
Status report
Each team practiced in Chicago on Friday; the Blackhawks’ practice was optional … DeMelo is week to week; the defenseman was injured during an 8-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday … Niederreiter will enter the lineup for Rosen, a forward who got "banged up" Thursday, according to Jets coach Scott Arniel. ... Byram skated Friday in a non-contact jersey; the defenseman is expected to miss his 13th straight game.