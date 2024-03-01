Jets at Hurricanes

JETS (37-16-5) at HURRICANES (36-18-6)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Status report

Monahan, Ehlers, Appleton and Vilardi each did not practice Friday and each will be a game-time decision. ... Jets coach Rick Bowness said he is hopeful Vilardi will play after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Hurricanes did not practice Friday.

