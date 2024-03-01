Jets at Hurricanes

JETS (37-16-5) at HURRICANES (36-18-6)
12:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Status report
Monahan, Ehlers, Appleton and Vilardi each did not practice Friday and each will be a game-time decision. ... Jets coach Rick Bowness said he is hopeful Vilardi will play after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 4-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … The Hurricanes did not practice Friday.