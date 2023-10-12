Latest News

Matthews powers Maple Leafs to win in season opener

Rantanen has 4 points, Avalanche top Kings in opener

Boeser scores 4 goals, Canucks ease past Oilers

Bedard scores first NHL goal for Blackhawks

AHL notebook: first-round draft picks set to make debut

Ovechkin chasing playoffs this season, will worry about Gretzky record later

Hughes focused on 'expanding my game' to become more valuable to Devils

Couturier ‘definitely excited’ to return from injuries for Flyers after 22 months

Blackhawks' Hall out with upper-body injury

Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs top Canadiens in shootout in opener

Hurricanes recover in season opener, defeat Senators

Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

NHL buzz news and notes October 11

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

NHL opening night record viewership on ESPN

Golden Knights' Howden suspended 2 games for illegal check

Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener

Scores go-ahead goal with 1:32 remaining, has 2 assists; Mangiapane also gets 3 points

Recap: Jets at Flames 10.11.23

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Elias Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal with 1:32 remaining in the third period and had two assists for the Calgary Flames, who recovered for a season-opening 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the Flames.

Kyle Connor tied an NHL record by scoring in his sixth straight season-opener, and Alex Iafallo scored in his Jets debut. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.

Lindholm gave Calgary a 4-3 lead at 18:28 on a setup from Mangiapane below the goal line.

Mangiapane scored into an empty net at 19:53 for the 5-3 final.

Mangiapane gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:29 of the first period. Adam Ruzicka's initial shot was blocked, and Mangiapane shot a loose puck in the slot by Hellebuyck's glove.

Connor tied it 1-1 at 14:48 with a wrist shot from the high slot that squeezed between Markstrom's glove and pad.

MacKenzie Weegar put Calgary back ahead 2-1 at 17:50, scoring on a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Hellebuyck.

Iafallo, who was acquired alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 27, scored in his Winnipeg debut when he tipped a Dylan DeMelo point shot by Markstrom's blocker to tie it 2-2 at 11:19 of the second period.

Rasmus Andersson gave the Flames a 3-2 lead at 13:49 with a short-handed goal after he shot by Hellebuyck's blocker from the high slot on an assist from Lindholm. Andersson's goal came 12 seconds after Markstrom stopped Mark Scheifele's one-timer from the slot.

Scheifele tied it 3-3 at 14:17 of the third period with a shot short side over Markstrom's glove.

