CALGARY -- Elias Lindholm scored the go-ahead goal with 1:32 remaining in the third period and had two assists for the Calgary Flames, who recovered for a season-opening 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.
Lindholm, Flames recover to defeat Jets in season opener
Scores go-ahead goal with 1:32 remaining, has 2 assists; Mangiapane also gets 3 points
Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves for the Flames.
Kyle Connor tied an NHL record by scoring in his sixth straight season-opener, and Alex Iafallo scored in his Jets debut. Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves.
Lindholm gave Calgary a 4-3 lead at 18:28 on a setup from Mangiapane below the goal line.
Mangiapane scored into an empty net at 19:53 for the 5-3 final.
Mangiapane gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:29 of the first period. Adam Ruzicka's initial shot was blocked, and Mangiapane shot a loose puck in the slot by Hellebuyck's glove.
Connor tied it 1-1 at 14:48 with a wrist shot from the high slot that squeezed between Markstrom's glove and pad.
MacKenzie Weegar put Calgary back ahead 2-1 at 17:50, scoring on a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Hellebuyck.
Iafallo, who was acquired alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 27, scored in his Winnipeg debut when he tipped a Dylan DeMelo point shot by Markstrom's blocker to tie it 2-2 at 11:19 of the second period.
Rasmus Andersson gave the Flames a 3-2 lead at 13:49 with a short-handed goal after he shot by Hellebuyck's blocker from the high slot on an assist from Lindholm. Andersson's goal came 12 seconds after Markstrom stopped Mark Scheifele's one-timer from the slot.
Scheifele tied it 3-3 at 14:17 of the third period with a shot short side over Markstrom's glove.