Scheifele, Hellebuyck each signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Jets

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck each signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The contracts, which will begin next season, have an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck could have been unrestricted free agents after this season.

Scheifele led the Jets and was tied for ninth in the NHL with a career-high 42 goals last season. He also led the team in power-play goals (12) and was third in points (68).

The 30-year-old forward was the first player selected by Winnipeg after it relocated from Atlanta, going No. 7 in the 2011 NHL Draft. He is second in Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers history in goals (272), assists (373) and points (645) in 723 regular-season games, and first in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (19).

Scheifele said when training camp opened that he told the front office he was open to staying.

"I've been a Winnipeg Jet for this is my 13th camp, so it's been a long time," he said Sept. 21. "I've enjoyed every day of it."

Hellebuyck, who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, is entering his ninth season with Winnipeg. Last season, he went went 37-25-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average,.920 save percentage and four shutouts in 64 games, which tied for the most in the NHL with Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators. He finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy, which he previously won in 2020.

In 445 regular-season games (436 starts), Hellebuyck is 238-154-37 with a 2.66 GAA, .916 save percentage and 32 shutouts. He ranks first in Jets/Thrashers history in wins, save percentage and shutouts.

"Camp just started, so my mind has kind of shifted to, 'Let's get things done, let's go for the Cup,'" Hellebuyck said. "I'm just here to win. That's always been my goal, and I don't see why this year would change anything just because of the scenario I'm in.

"I have an open mind. I'm not closing the door on anywhere."

The Jets open their regular season at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNW).