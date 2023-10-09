Latest News

McDonagh ready for emotional return to Tampa with Predators
Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day
Jets season preview: Hellebuyck, Scheifele sign, remain core pieces
Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Maple Leafs goalie Murray out 6-8 months after hip surgery 
Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
18 games to be nationally televised this week
NHL season will be dogfight beginning with opening night tripleheader
Color of Hockey: Barriga hoping 'Michigan' goal helps further career overseas
Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of NHL debut 
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Stanley Cup visits IIHF World Girls Hockey Weekend at Golden Knights practice rink
Soucy out week to week for Canucks with leg injury
NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1
Crosby, Malkin, Letang set to make history with Penguins
Fans show support for Miller, Rangers during autograph signing at NHL Store

Scheifele, Hellebuyck each signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Jets

Forward, goalie could have been unrestricted free agents after this season

Hellebuyck Scheifele WPG season preview

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck each signed a seven-year, $59.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The contracts, which will begin next season, have an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck could have been unrestricted free agents after this season.

Scheifele led the Jets and was tied for ninth in the NHL with a career-high 42 goals last season. He also led the team in power-play goals (12) and was third in points (68).

The 30-year-old forward was the first player selected by Winnipeg after it relocated from Atlanta, going No. 7 in the 2011 NHL Draft. He is second in Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers history in goals (272), assists (373) and points (645) in 723 regular-season games, and first in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (19).

Scheifele said when training camp opened that he told the front office he was open to staying.

"I've been a Winnipeg Jet for this is my 13th camp, so it's been a long time," he said Sept. 21. "I've enjoyed every day of it."

Hellebuyck, who was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (No. 130) of the 2012 NHL Draft, is entering his ninth season with Winnipeg. Last season, he went went 37-25-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average,.920 save percentage and four shutouts in 64 games, which tied for the most in the NHL with Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators. He finished third in voting for the Vezina Trophy, which he previously won in 2020.

In 445 regular-season games (436 starts), Hellebuyck is 238-154-37 with a 2.66 GAA, .916 save percentage and 32 shutouts. He ranks first in Jets/Thrashers history in wins, save percentage and shutouts.

"Camp just started, so my mind has kind of shifted to, 'Let's get things done, let's go for the Cup,'" Hellebuyck said. "I'm just here to win. That's always been my goal, and I don't see why this year would change anything just because of the scenario I'm in.

"I have an open mind. I'm not closing the door on anywhere."

The Jets open their regular season at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; SNW).