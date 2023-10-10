Scheifele, Hellebuyck signings give Jets stability

To Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, signing identical seven-year contracts to stay with the Winnipeg Jets was meaningful, particularly since each seemed to have one foot out the door as a pending unrestricted free agent.
Scheifele, 30, grew up idolizing Hockey Hall of Fame forward Steve Yzerman, who played his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings, and Jets Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, who died August 18, 2020, at the age of 57. Each were an influence for the forward in his decision agree to play what could be the rest of his NHL career in Winnipeg.
“Those two guys in particular weighed on my thinking a lot,” Scheifele said. “To see Dale being a Jet was a big one, it’s a tremendous honor. I’ll never be Dale Hawerchuk, but to know he’s up there watching down on all of us and knowing that I’ll be a lifetime Jet is pretty phenomenal and it gives me the chills. I’m very honored and very excited.”
On Tuesday, Scheifele and Hellebuyck signed their seven-year, $59.5 million contracts (average annual value of $8.5 million), which Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff jokingly said didn’t matter who signed which contract because they were each the same.
Scheifele was selected No. 7 in the 2011 NHL Draft. He was Winnipeg’s first draft pick after the franchise relocated from Atlanta. He is the face of the modern-day Jets just like Hawerchuk was of the version of the Jets before they moved to Arizona in 1996.
“Me and Connor are both very competitive and we want to win a Cup here,” Scheifele said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations with [GM Kevin Cheveldayoff], with each other, with a lot of guys on the team and our goal is to win and obviously this is a big step.”