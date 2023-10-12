Short Shifts

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

WPG@CGY: Snow family performs ceremonial puck drop

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Snow Family helped start the Calgary Flames’ season in a special way on Wednesday.

Late Flames executive Chris Snow’s wife, Kelsie, and kids, Cohen and Willa, performed the ceremonial puck drop before Calgary’s home opener against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The former Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manger died on Sept. 30 after a four-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Kelsie, Cohen and Willa sported personalized Calgary jerseys as they dropped the puck between Flames captain Mikael Backlund and Jets captain Adam Lowry.

The family received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Before the ceremony, Cohen fist bumped the Flames before and after warmups.

“This community has supported us so much over the last four and half years…I really can’t express how much that has meant to us to feel like in the city that you live everybody is behind you whether you know them or not,” Kelsie told Sportsnet during an intermission interview.

“So, I knew that that was going to be overwhelming and I just told the kids to just look around and soak it up and think about how many people their dad touched and how many people care about them.”

