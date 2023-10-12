Snow’s family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener

The Snow Family helped start the Calgary Flames’ season in a special way on Wednesday.

Late Flames executive Chris Snow’s wife, Kelsie, and kids, Cohen and Willa, performed the ceremonial puck drop before Calgary’s home opener against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The former Flames vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manger died on Sept. 30 after a four-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Kelsie, Cohen and Willa sported personalized Calgary jerseys as they dropped the puck between Flames captain Mikael Backlund and Jets captain Adam Lowry.