Carlsson extends point streak to 10, Ducks defeat Jets for 7th win in row

Carlsson has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) during his point streak.

Beckett Sennecke also scored two goals, Cutter Gauthier and Chris Kreider each had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves for the Ducks (11-3-1), who were coming off a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and are 9-1-1 in their past 11.

Kyle Connor scored, and Eric Comrie made 17 saves for the Jets (9-6-0), who have lost the first three games of a six-game road trip (outscored 9-2).

Sennecke gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 7:18 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left hash marks off a backhand feed from below the goal line by Gauthier.

The Ducks killed two penalties before scoring on the first of their four power plays.

Jackson LaCombe's slap shot from the point hit Kreider in front of the net, but the puck dropped down to Troy Terry, who swept it over to Carlsson for a one-timer from the left circle that made it 2-0 at 19:03.

Connor cut it to 2-1 a 4:22 of the second period, scoring through the legs of Drew Helleson with a wrist shot from above the right hash marks.

The goal was Connor's 600th NHL point (293 goals, 307 assists in 628 games).

Sennecke pushed the lead to 3-1 at 11:48. Gauthier's shot from the bottom of the right circle was saved by Comrie, but the rebound came out diagonally to Sennecke, who reached around Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and swiped the puck five-hole.

Gauthier started the play by forcing a turnover by Mark Scheifele along the right boards.

Carlsson made it 4-1 at 2:47 of the third period with a one-timer from the left circle for his second power-play goal of the game.