Horcoff hopes family ties help smooth road to NHL with Penguins

Son of former forward in League and 'rink rat' well acquainted with hockey life

pit-horcoff-camp

© Pittsburgh Penguins

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- William Horcoff knows his way around an NHL rink.

The 18-year-old forward prospect became used to moving as his dad, former NHL forward Shawn Horcoff, went from the Edmonton Oilers to the Dallas Stars to the Anaheim Ducks in 15 seasons.

Next up for the younger Horcoff are the Pittsburgh Penguins, who selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Growing up, I think I’ve been to like nine different schools,” Will Horcoff said. "To this point, I’ve lived in four different places. So I’ve kind of been all over the map. I’ve had to meet new people, so I think it’s really just helped my personality. I think I’m really outgoing and I’m not afraid to go up and talk to a stranger.

“I think it’s due to all that moving around. I’m lucky to go through that. Whenever I’m in a new environment, such as Pittsburgh, it’s easy to make new friends and meet new people.”

Horcoff (6-foot-5, 203 pounds) admittedly shares quite a bit with his dad, who had 511 points (186 goals, 325 assists) in 1,008 NHL games from 2000-16.

“I’m trying to think of some differences,” he said. “I guess I’m a way better pickleball player than him. He’s going to hate that.”

There is something more prominent, though. Shawn Horcoff attended Michigan State. Will Horcoff is a sophomore at Michigan.

“He’s totally on board. He always just told me to go where I felt I belonged,” Will said. “Really supported my decision through the whole process. Michigan State was one of my final three, as far as colleges I’d go to. He just won’t wear anything Michigan. He said not until we win a national championship.

“So I’m trying to win a national championship to get him in a hoodie. I’m getting him a full tracksuit. ... I’ll have it in writing.”

pit-horcoff-camp-celly

© Pittsburgh Penguins

Horcoff had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 games for Michigan as a freshman last season.

“The progression in his game from the start of the year to the end of the year from going to the program at Michigan was immense,” Penguins vice president of player personnel Wes Clark said. “Super athletic at 6-foot-5. Still very early in his development curve. The mentorship and guidance that he’s obviously gotten from his old man is a big benefit. I think that will go leaps and bounds for Billy there as he continues to develop. I love the upside there.”

Horcoff will return to Michigan; he will not be at Pittsburgh training camp in September, Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza said.

Spezza knows Horcoff well from playing with Shawn with Dallas in 2014-15.

“He was a rink rat. He’s always been a rink rat,” Spezza said. “I think that’s one of the benefits of being the son of an NHL player, you get to be around. So Will’s very comfortable around the arena. I think his love for the game is something that stands out. He’s always working on his game. I’ve kept in touch with Shawn, so I know quite a bit about Will’s path and how things have gone. It’s great to see him here.”

Shawn Horcoff, now assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, also played with Trevor Daley, special assistant to Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas, with the Stars from 2013-15.

“It’s just such a small world. Time just flies,” Will said. “Like, it’s just crazy. Growing up, all these people working, not even on this team, but on all the teams, going to the combine and having interviews, a ton of them were my dad’s old teammates or guys I knew when I was younger.”

Horcoff called Spezza, ‘Spezz,’ before catching himself.

“Mr. Spezza played with my dad in Dallas. So that was super cool,” Will said. “Mr. Daley played with my dad as well. So, just seeing him, it’s just crazy growing up, remembering when they were players and now, I’m on their team and they’re working in management. It’s pretty surreal.”

It won’t come with a leg up, though. Even if it could, Horcoff wouldn’t want it. It’s one more thing he got from his dad.

“I try to model my work ethic after him,” he said. “Growing up, I would always go to the rink when he was on the Stars or the Oilers. Sometimes, he’d be the only one there, only one going on the ice. Just me and him. Just showed me how bad he wanted it. He had an incredible career, so it showed me how hard I need to work.”

