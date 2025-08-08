Horcoff hopes family ties help smooth road to NHL with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- William Horcoff knows his way around an NHL rink.

The 18-year-old forward prospect became used to moving as his dad, former NHL forward Shawn Horcoff, went from the Edmonton Oilers to the Dallas Stars to the Anaheim Ducks in 15 seasons.

Next up for the younger Horcoff are the Pittsburgh Penguins, who selected him with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Growing up, I think I’ve been to like nine different schools,” Will Horcoff said. "To this point, I’ve lived in four different places. So I’ve kind of been all over the map. I’ve had to meet new people, so I think it’s really just helped my personality. I think I’m really outgoing and I’m not afraid to go up and talk to a stranger.

“I think it’s due to all that moving around. I’m lucky to go through that. Whenever I’m in a new environment, such as Pittsburgh, it’s easy to make new friends and meet new people.”

Horcoff (6-foot-5, 203 pounds) admittedly shares quite a bit with his dad, who had 511 points (186 goals, 325 assists) in 1,008 NHL games from 2000-16.

“I’m trying to think of some differences,” he said. “I guess I’m a way better pickleball player than him. He’s going to hate that.”

There is something more prominent, though. Shawn Horcoff attended Michigan State. Will Horcoff is a sophomore at Michigan.

“He’s totally on board. He always just told me to go where I felt I belonged,” Will said. “Really supported my decision through the whole process. Michigan State was one of my final three, as far as colleges I’d go to. He just won’t wear anything Michigan. He said not until we win a national championship.

“So I’m trying to win a national championship to get him in a hoodie. I’m getting him a full tracksuit. ... I’ll have it in writing.”