Wild 3, Blackhawks 2 (SO)

Maroon, who was acquired in a trade with the Lightning on July 2, tied it 2-2 at 13:59.

Marcus Foligno also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild.

Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal in the shootout for Minnesota.

Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves for Chicago.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had two shots on goal in 23:16 of ice time for the Blackhawks. He was unable to get a shot off in the first round of the shootout.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead when Foligno scored at 2:28 of the first period, but Chicago’s Foligno tied it 1-1 at 9:14.

Hall gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead when he scored on a breakaway at 9:01 of the second period after a feed from Ryan Donato.