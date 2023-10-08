Wild 4, Stars 0

Latest News

Preseason roundup: Eichel gets 5 points for Golden Knights
Norris out indefinitely for Senators with shoulder injury
Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
NHL Buzz: Bennett ‘doubtful’ for Panthers season opener
Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Hartman signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Wild
Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Preseason roundup: Devils shut out Islanders, finish undefeated
Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Savoie practices with Sabres for 1st time since upper-body injury
NHL Buzz: Panthers assign Knight to AHL to start season
Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Klingberg expected to be 'full-go' for Maple Leafs season opener
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Recap: Stars at Wild 10.07.23

Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Minnesota Wild in their 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday.

Kirill Kaprizov, Jake Middleton, Marco Rossi and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (5-1-0). Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno each had two assists.

Jake Oettinger made 11 saves in two periods for the Stars (4-2-1) before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Middleton put Minnesota ahead 1-0 with a slap shot from the point at 10:07 of the first period.

Merrill made it 2-0 on a rush at 2:52 of the third period.

Kaprizov pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal from a sharp angle at 6:32. Rossi then scored following a turnover by Jordie Benn at 11:20 for the 4-0 final.