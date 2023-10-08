Wild 4, Stars 0

Kirill Kaprizov, Jake Middleton, Marco Rossi and Jon Merrill scored for the Wild (5-1-0). Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno each had two assists.

Jake Oettinger made 11 saves in two periods for the Stars (4-2-1) before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood, who allowed three goals on 11 shots.

Middleton put Minnesota ahead 1-0 with a slap shot from the point at 10:07 of the first period.

Merrill made it 2-0 on a rush at 2:52 of the third period.

Kaprizov pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal from a sharp angle at 6:32. Rossi then scored following a turnover by Jordie Benn at 11:20 for the 4-0 final.