Bussi starts for Hurricanes against Golden Knights in Game 4 of Cup Final

The Hurricanes, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, decided to turn to Bussi after Frederik Andersen started their first 16 games this postseason. Bussi made his first NHL playoff appearance in relief of Andersen in Carolina's 5-4 double-overtime loss in Game 3 on Saturday.

After entering at the start of the third period, the 27-year-old stopped the first 18 shots he faced, helping Carolina rally from a 4-0 deficit, before Shea Theodore's shot from the right point caromed off the end boards and banked into the net off the back of his left pad at 5:38 of the second overtime.

Pyotr Kochetkov, who has not played a game since Dec. 20, backed up Bussi. Andersen, who did not practice yesterday for maintenance, was scratched.

Bussi was 31-6-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 starts this season after Carolina claimed him off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5. The Hurricanes signed him to a three-year, $5.7 million contract ($1.9 million average annual value) on Feb. 16.

Andersen was 12-1 with a 1.41 GAA, .931 save percentage and three shutouts in the first three rounds of the playoffs. However, he has allowed 12 goals on 65 shots in the Cup Final (4.44 GAA, .815 save percentage), including four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Bussi in Game 3.

Andersen has allowed at least three goals in each of his five starts against Vegas this season. That includes a 4-1 loss at Vegas on Oct. 20 (three goals on 25 shots), and a 6-3 loss at Carolina on Oct. 28 (five goals on 34 shots).

During the regular season, Andersen was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 starts.