Trophy Tracker: Kaprizov of Wild picked to win Hart as most valuable player

To mark the first quarter of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Kirill Kaprizov keeps on scoring and the Minnesota Wild keep on winning.

The combination is enough to not just put Kaprizov in the conversation for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player this season, but to make him the favorite at the quarter mark.

Kaprizov is exactly that, according to NHL.com's Trophy Tracker panel. The Wild forward nearly swept the vote, receiving 13 out of a possible 15 first-place votes to finish ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who got the other two for first.

"He's such a good teammate, he's such a good leader, such a good person, and he's the best player in the League right now," Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. "Actually, cut that out. I don't want to jinx him, but, no, he deserves it all. Everything he's doing right now, he's been the leader of our team, no doubt."

Kaprizov has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists), which is tied with MacKinnon for the NHL lead. He is tied for fourth in goals, two behind Alex Ovechkin and Sam Reinhart for the League lead. He also has 12 points (six goals, seven assists) in an active seven-game point streak, and 24 (eight goals, 16 assists) in an active 11-game road point streak, which is the longest in Wild history.

"I mean you guys see it every night too, just how special he is and how smart he is," Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek said. "I just try to get open when he has the puck. He's going to draw a lot of attention to him, and there's going to be ice that's open."