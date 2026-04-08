Flames miss playoffs for 4th straight season, offensive woes among factors

What went wrong
Offensive issues: The Flames experienced difficulty scoring this season. They have the third-fewest goals per game at 2.57 which is better than only the Vancouver Canucks (2.56) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2.55). Forward Nazem Kadri led Calgary with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 61 games before he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on March 6. Morgan Frost (21 goals, 20 assists), Matt Coronato (17 goals, 24 assists) and Mikael Granlund (16 goals, 25 assists) also have 41 points, but that’s simply not enough production from the Flames’ top forwards. Jonathan Huberdeau, who had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games last season, had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games before having season-ending hip surgery last month.
Defensive deficiencies: Calgary has given up an average of 3.17 goals per game this season, the ninth-most in the League. Goalies Dustin Wolf and Devin Cooley did their part trying to keep the puck out of the net, but neither received enough help from those playing in front of them; Calgary has allowed an average of 29.8 shots per game, the third-most behind the Blackhawks (30.3) and Toronto Maple Leafs (32.5). Wolf is 22-27-3 with a 3.09 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 54 games (52 starts); Cooley is 10-9-6 with a 2.68 GAA and .911 save percentage in 30 games (25 starts). The Flames acquired veteran defensemen Zach Whitecloud, 29, from the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 18, and Olli Maatta, 31, from the Utah Mammoth on March 4, which helped stabilized their back end, but they were unable to make a playoff push.