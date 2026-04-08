Flames miss playoffs for 4th straight season, offensive woes among factors

The Calgary Flames failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The Flames (32-36-9) were eliminated from playoff contention with their 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars, and the Nashville Predators’ 5-0 victory at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Calgary has not qualified since 2021-22, when it was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Second Round.

Here’s a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Flames and why things could be better next season.