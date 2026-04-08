Golden Knights edge Canucks, pull into tie for Pacific lead

Brayden McNabb also scored and Carter Hart made 10 saves for the Golden Knights (36-26-16), who have won four straight games since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach on March 29, and are 4-0-2 in their past six.

Vegas moved into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers atop the Pacific Division, although Edmonton holds the tiebreaker with two more regulation wins.

Max Sasson scored and Nikita Tolopilo made 26 saves for the last-place Canucks (22-47-8), who have one win in their past 10 games (1-9-0).

Vegas didn’t give up a shot for the first 14:30, outshooting the Canucks 10-2 in the first period, but Tolopilo made tough saves on a Mark Stone power play redirection from the top of the crease at 10:24 and stopped Brandon Saad from point blank range at 13:50 to keep it scoreless.

Tolopili stopped Colton Sissons on a breakaway early in the second period and Mitch Marner from the low slot at 4:55, allowing Sasson to put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 12:50 with a rush wrist shot from inside the top of the right circle far side past Hart’s blocker.

McNabb tied it 1-1 at 15:46 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle into traffic that went in high blocker side on Tolopilo after a flash screen from Tomas Hertl.

Hart kept it tied with an extended right pad robbery of Elias Pettersson on a rebound atop the crease after a 3-on-2 rush shot by Drew O’Connor with 23 seconds left in the period.

Tolopilo answered with a right pad save on Pavel Dorofeyev alone atop the crease at 4:20 of the third period but Smith put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 12:13 with a shot from the top of the right circle that hit a defender’s stick at the release and went in under Tolopilo’s pad.

Vancouver didn’t get its first shot of the third period until 14:01 and finished with 10 shots, a new season low, including just one on a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:41 after pulling Tolopilo following a Vegas penalty.