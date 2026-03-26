Rangers miss playoffs for 2nd straight season, home losses among factors

The New York Rangers failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2024.

The Rangers (28-35-9) were eliminated from contention when they lost 4-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

New York reached the postseason in 15 of the previous 20 seasons, including getting to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and going as far as the conference final in 2012, 2015, 2022 and 2024. But this is now two straight seasons without playoff hockey at Madison Square Garden.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2025-26 season for the Rangers and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Jonny Brodzinski, F; Conor Sheary, F; Connor Mackey, D; Jonathan Quick, G

Potential restricted free agents: Braden Schneider, D; Vincent Iorio, D; Dylan Garand, G

Potential 2026 Draft picks: 11

What went wrong

Home-ice disadvantage: The Rangers started slow at home and really never picked up the pace. They are 9-18-7 at Madison Square Garden with their next seven games at home. Their nine home wins are the second fewest in the League after the Vancouver Canucks (eight). Their struggles at home caused them headaches and created headlines in the first month of the season. They were shut out in their first three and five of their first seven home games, going 0-6-1 at the Garden before finally ending the slide with a 6-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10. They won only five of their next 17 home games (5-9-3) before the Olympic break. They have won three of nine since (3-3-3), a slight improvement that came too late.