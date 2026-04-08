Keller caps comeback in OT, Mammoth defeat Oilers

Keller got the feed from Mikhail Sergachev at the right dot and stickhandled the puck before ripping a snap shot off of Edmonton goalie Tristan Jarry's glove and into the net.

Keller also tallied an assist, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, and Nick Schmaltz scored twice for the Mammoth (41-30-6), who have won four straight games to hold on to the first wild-card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Jarry made 25 saves for the Oilers (39-29-10), who have lost two games in a row.

Despite being tied in points with the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton still holds the top spot in the Pacific Division given it has two more regulation wins than Vegas.

J.J. Peterka opened the scoring at 1:53 of the first period. Ian Cole faked a shot and instead sent a cross-ice pass to Peterka low in the right circle for the one-timer to make it 1-0 Mammoth.

Curtis Lazar scored 11 seconds later at 2:04, beating Vejmelka between the legs with his backhand off a pass from Adam Henrique to tie the game at 1-1.

McDavid scored a power-play goal at 8:56, skating across the crease and sliding the puck past Vejmelka to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins pushed it to 3-1 at 14:43. He got the pass from Kasperi Kapanen on the rush, skated in and beat Vejmelka blocker side with a snap shot from the left dot.

Schmaltz scored at 10:28 of the second period, slapping a one-timer past Jarry off a pass from Keller to cut the lead to 3-2.

Logan Cooley scored at 15:19, firing a slap shot that deflected off of Edmonton defenseman Jake Walman and past the blocker of Jarry to tie the game at 3-3.

Vasily Podkolzin answered just 1:13 later, putting Edmonton back on top 4-3 at 16:06. Podkolzin took advantage of the Mammoth's defensive breakdown and found himself alone in front when he got the pass from Darnell Nurse, stretching around Vejmelka's right pad on the backhand.

Schmaltz scored his second of the game short-handed at 19:24. He got the stretch pass from John Marino to break out into the zone and put a snap shot past Jarry.

Colton Dach scored at 2:09 of the third period, gathering his own rebound and beating Vejmelka between the legs to give the Oilers a 5-4 lead.

Kerfoot scored at 12:56, tipping in a shot from Sean Durzi to tie the game at 5-5 and ultimately send it to overtime.