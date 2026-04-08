National Hockey Card Day to take place April 11

Fans can get free packs at participating retailers across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia

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By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

National Hockey Card Day will be celebrating its 17th year on Saturday, and what better way to enjoy it than with free hockey cards?

Fans can go to one of more than 900 hobby shops across the United States and Canada, as well as 19 international locations to get a free pack of cards. The checklist contains 67 cards (10 Prominent Rookies, 10 Hockey Superstars, 10 Legends on Ice).

There are also 10 Mascot Mannerisms, 10 Victory Black Rookies and new this year, 10 PWHL Powerhouses of some of the top women's players. Pictures of the entire checklist can be seen here.

Those who purchase at least $10 of Upper Deck products at participating stores will receive a special Ivan Demidov Rookie Moments card, while supplies last.

Ivan Demidov MTL rookie moments

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the 17th year of National Hockey Card Day, an annual tradition that continues to bring the global collecting community together," said Paul Nguyen, senior marketing manager at Upper Deck. "With the excitement surrounding this year's rookie class and the addition of the PWHL insert set for the first time, we are thrilled to offer fans of all ages a free opportunity to discover the hobby, grow their collections, and experience the thrill of the hunt."

Fans should also be on the lookout for rare player autographs and mascot cards.

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, Michael Misa (No. 2 by San Jose Sharks), Beckett Sennecke (No. 3 by Anaheim Ducks, in 2024) and Ivan Demidov (No. 5 by Montreal Canadiens, 2024) are among the top rookies to chase. Schaefer, Misa and Sennecke each also have a Victory Black Rookies card.

Schaefer NYI upper deck card

There are also several retail shops in Canada that will be participating in National Hockey Card Day, offering free nine-card sheets of NHL players, with three total sheets to collect.

This is the fourth year that the program will also be international, with Australia, China, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom participating.

For those without a shop near them, fans can receive a free digital e-Pack from UpperDeck.com, prior to National Hockey Card Day.

Popular Upper Deck products include 2025-26 Series 2, in retail and hobby formats, O-Pee-Chee, SP, Allure, Artifacts and Black Diamond. Series 2 features the popular Young Guns inserts of the top rookies, including Schaefer, Misa, Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild), and Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky.

"In partnership with Upper Deck, we’re celebrating the rookies, superstars, legends and mascots of the National Hockey League with the 17th annual National Hockey Card Day, bringing these superstars to life through free hockey cards," NHL senior executive vice president, marketing and chief branding officer Brian Jennings said. "This exciting day brings fans and collectors together as they get closer to the game they love through these exclusive Upper Deck trading cards."

Tusky UTAH upper deck card

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