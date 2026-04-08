National Hockey Card Day to take place April 11

National Hockey Card Day will be celebrating its 17th year on Saturday, and what better way to enjoy it than with free hockey cards?

Fans can go to one of more than 900 hobby shops across the United States and Canada, as well as 19 international locations to get a free pack of cards. The checklist contains 67 cards (10 Prominent Rookies, 10 Hockey Superstars, 10 Legends on Ice).

There are also 10 Mascot Mannerisms, 10 Victory Black Rookies and new this year, 10 PWHL Powerhouses of some of the top women's players. Pictures of the entire checklist can be seen here.

Those who purchase at least $10 of Upper Deck products at participating stores will receive a special Ivan Demidov Rookie Moments card, while supplies last.