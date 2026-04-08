NCAA notebook: Hughes, Pohlkamp among top players in Frozen Four

The NCAA season hits the finish line this week with a Frozen Four that features college hockey heavyweights from the University of Denver, University of Michigan, University of North Dakota and University of Wisconsin.

The four schools own the most NCAA championships. Denver leads the way with 10, Michigan has nine, North Dakota eight and Wisconsin six. Three other schools are tied with five.

The addition for the first time of high-end players from the Canadian Hockey League -- including prospective No. 1 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna of Penn State -- has made this a memorable season. The caliber of play in the college game has never been higher.

In the Frozen Four, 49 NHL Draft picks are spread across the participating teams, including five selected in the first round.

Two of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, Michigan forward T.J. Hughes and Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp are in the Frozen Four. Minnesota Duluth forward and Detroit Red Wings prospect Max Plante is the other finalist.

The Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best player in NCAA men's hockey, will be presented Friday (5 p.m. ET; NHL Network).

The Frozen Four semifinals will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. North Dakota faces Wisconsin (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2), and Michigan plays Denver (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2). The championship game is Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).

Here's a guide to 10 of the top players in the Frozen Four.