NCAA notebook: Hughes, Pohlkamp among top players in Frozen Four

Michigan forward, Denver defenseman finalists for Hobey Baker Award

TJ Hughes 4

© Michigan Photography

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

The NCAA season hits the finish line this week with a Frozen Four that features college hockey heavyweights from the University of Denver, University of Michigan, University of North Dakota and University of Wisconsin.

The four schools own the most NCAA championships. Denver leads the way with 10, Michigan has nine, North Dakota eight and Wisconsin six. Three other schools are tied with five.

The addition for the first time of high-end players from the Canadian Hockey League -- including prospective No. 1 NHL draft pick Gavin McKenna of Penn State -- has made this a memorable season. The caliber of play in the college game has never been higher.

In the Frozen Four, 49 NHL Draft picks are spread across the participating teams, including five selected in the first round.

Two of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, Michigan forward T.J. Hughes and Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp are in the Frozen Four. Minnesota Duluth forward and Detroit Red Wings prospect Max Plante is the other finalist.

The Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best player in NCAA men's hockey, will be presented Friday (5 p.m. ET; NHL Network).

The Frozen Four semifinals will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday. North Dakota faces Wisconsin (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2), and Michigan plays Denver (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2). The championship game is Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).

Here's a guide to 10 of the top players in the Frozen Four.

Ben Dexheimer, Wisconsin

The senior captain's leadership played a major role in Wisconsin going from last in the Big Ten four seasons ago to the Frozen Four. Dexheimer, a defenseman named to the All-Big Ten First Team, scored in overtime against Michigan State on March 28 in the Worcester Regional to send Wisconsin to Vegas. He leads the Badgers in average time on ice (22:01) and has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) with four game-winning goals in 37 games.

Dexheimer attended development camp with the Winnipeg Jets in 2025.

Quinn Finley, Wisconsin

The junior forward has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games. He was a standout in the Worcester regional with a goal and two assists against Dartmouth University and a goal and an assist against Michigan State.

Finley was selected by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 78) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Michael Hage, Michigan

The playmaking center is tied with McKenna for fourth in the NCAA with 51 points (13 goals, 38 assists) in 38 games. Hage was bothered by a leg injury early in the tournament, but coach Brandon Naurato has said the sophomore will be ready for the Frozen Four. 

Hage was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round (No. 21) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hage Michigan

© Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

Johnny Hicks, Denver

At 5-foot-10, 157 pounds, the undrafted freshman goalie doesn't have the kind of size NHL teams prefer but is 14-0-1 and his 1.12 goals-against average and .958 save percentage each lead the NCAA.

Hicks was named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff Most Outstanding Player after wins against Cornell University and Western Michigan in the Loveland Regional March 27 and 29. He split the 2024-25 season between Brooks of the British Columbia hockey League and Victoria of the Western Hockey League

William Horcoff, Michigan

The sophomore forward scored 25 goals in 39 games this season, tied for second in the NCAA, after he had four goals in 18 games as a freshman. 

Horcoff was chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (No. 24) of the 2025 NHL Draft. His father, Shawn, played 1,008 games for the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks and is assistant general manager of the Red Wings.

T.J. Hughes, Michigan

The senior center is the active NCAA career scoring leader with 178 points (68 goals, 110 assists) in 155 games. He's second this season with 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 39 games, earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors and was MVP of the Big Ten Tournament.

Undrafted, Hughes is expected to receive considerable interest from NHL teams in free agency. He attended development camp with the New York Rangers in 2025.

TJ Hughes 3

© Michigan Photography

Eric Pohlkamp, Denver

The junior has had a dominating season, continuing Denver's legacy of standout defensemen Zeev Buium (Vancouver Canucks) and Hobey Baker winners Will Butcher (2017) and Matt Carle (2006).

Pohlkamp, a fifth-round pick (No. 132) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads Denver and NCAA defensemen with 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 41 games. He played one season at Bemidji State University before transferring.

eric-pohlkamp-denver-2

© Clarkson Creative/University of Denver Athletics

Cole Reschny, North Dakota

The playmaking center has 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) in 35 games as a freshman and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. The first-round pick (No. 18) of the Calgary Flames in the 2025 draft has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games.

Keaton Verhoeff, North Dakota 

The freshman defenseman doesn't turn 18 until June 19 and is a highly rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. Verhoeff has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 35 games and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. He played for Victoria of the WHL in 2024-25 and Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Verhoeff closeup

© North Dakota Athletics

Will Zellers, North Dakota

A sharpshooting forward, Zellers (34 points; 18 goals, 16 assists) was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team. He was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (No. 76) of the 2024 draft and traded to the Boston Bruins in the deal that sent forward Charlie Coyle to the Avalanche on March 7, 2025.

Related Content

Plante, Pohlkamp, Hughes named Hobey Baker finalists

Frozen Four teams benefitted from arrival of CHL players

Latest News

Verhoeff keyed in on 'cool opportunity' with North Dakota in Frozen Four

Devils miss playoffs, struggles at home, injuries among factors

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Mailbag: Late-season coaching changes; biggest surprise teams

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ovechkin says decision on NHL future will come in offseason

Flames miss playoffs for 4th straight season, offensive woes among factors

National Hockey Card Day to take place April 11

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres visit Rangers, look to regain top spot in Atlantic

Golden Knights edge Canucks, pull into tie for Pacific lead

Keller caps comeback in OT, Mammoth defeat Oilers

Annunen makes 43 saves, Predators shut out Ducks

Draisaitl may not be ready by start of playoffs for Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 2 weeks to go

Blue Jackets show they're 'going to fight to the end' with shootout win

Eriksson Ek has 3 points, Wild defeat Kraken for 4th straight win