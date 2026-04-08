Eriksson Ek has 3 points, Wild defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Matt Boldy and Marcus Johansson each had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Wild (45-21-12). Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves.

Brandon Montour and Adam Larsson scored for the Kraken (32-34-11), who have lost six straight (0-5-1) and 10 of their past 11 (1-8-2). Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

Montour gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 10:23 of the first period. His one-timer from the right point deflected five-hole off Danila Yurov one second after a power play expired.

Boldy tied it 1-1 on a 2-on-1 rush at 11:57. Eriksson Ek’s initial shot from the right circle was stopped by the blocker of Daccord, but the rebound hit Boldy in the chest, and the forward then tapped the puck out of the air and into the open net.

Larsson put Seattle back in front 2-1 at 13:10 of the first, one-timing a pass from Chandler Stephenson in the high slot that again beat Wallstedt five-hole.

Foligno scored 38 seconds into the second period to even it at 2-2. While driving the net on a 3-on-2 rush, Foligno took a pass from Yakov Trenin and slid a backhand past Daccord's left pad.

Jaden Schwartz appeared to give Seattle a 3-2 lead at 1:52, but a coach’s challenge for goalie interference showed that Freddy Gaudreau had interfered with Wallstedt, overturning the initial call.

Tarasenko then put the Wild ahead 3-2 at 12:46 of the second. Ryan Hartman tipped Jared Spurgeon’s slap shot from the right point, and Tarasenko tapped the rebound into the open net at the right post after the puck leaked out behind Daccord.

Johansson pushed it to 4-2 at 6:49 of the third period. Boldy skated the puck out from below the goal line, spun in the left circle and sent a backdoor pass to Johansson, who was all alone for a tap-in at the right post.

Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal at 17:17 for the 5-2 final.