Avalanche defeat Blues, clinch Western Conference, Central Division titles

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for the Avalanche (51-16-10), who had lost two of their previous three games. Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

With Colorado locking in as the top seed in the division, it matches up the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild as the No. 2 vs. No. 3 first-round matchup out of the Central in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (33-32-12), who remain five points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the West with five games remaining. Joel Hofer made 34 saves for St. Louis, which was 3-0-1 in its past four games, including a 3-2 win at Colorado on Sunday.

The Avalanche outshot the Blues 17-2 in the first period, including 15 of the final 16, and led 2-0 when they scored twice in just over three minutes.

Nichushkin made it 1-0 at 16:11 when he was in front of the net and tipped a Devon Toews wrister from straight away near the blue line.

Martin Necas made it 2-0 at 19:32 when the Avalanche pressured the Blues, and the Colorado forward converted Nathan MacKinnon’s pass from the edge of the right circle.

Nichushkin scored short-handed at 1:40 of the second period to make it 3-0 after a Pavel Buchnevich lost puck in the neutral zone, Brock Nelson sent Nichushkin in, and he was able to pull a puck between his legs and get enough of it off Logan Mailloux’s stick to get past Hofer.

Thomas, who scored his first NHL hat trick on Sunday, scored the Blues' fourth straight goal in two games to make it 3-1 at 15:38 when Theo Lindstein sent the forward in, and he followed his initial shot attempt to whip it past Wedgewood.

The Avalanche got a bit of a scare when Blues defenseman Philip Broberg was tripped by Colorado defenseman Sam Malinski, and Broberg slid into Wedgewood at 10:25 of the third period. Wedgewood hit the left post hard and was down on the ice for a period of time but remained in the game.